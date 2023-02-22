Gurugram real estate market set to soar with launch of New Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to be a game changer in India's infrastructure landscape, with significant ramifications for the real estate market. The Expressway is being built as a high-speed corridor, with maximum speeds ranging from 80 to 120 kilometres per hour, with the goal of connecting the country's two major metropolitan cities. According to Shailesh Singh, Director of Urban Plus Infrabuild, "The project is expected to have far-reaching effects on the economy and the real estate sector of Delhi NCR, and it will usher in a New Era of Real Estate Development in Gurugram."

Moreover, Sohna, Gurugram, New Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal District, Kota, Vadodara, and many other cities along its route are predicted to witness substantial expansion. The initiative will cut the current 24-hour travel time between the two cities in half, to about 12 hours.

He said that the Delhi-Mumbai highway would improve Gurugram's connectivity even further and open up new investment opportunities. A quick and convenient connection between Delhi and Mumbai will be made possible by the project, making it simpler for people to travel for work or pleasure as well as for businesses to transport goods. This will increase demand for residential and commercial space in the surrounding areas and lead to the creation of more jobs.



The growth of this area is also likely to drive up property values making it a more attractive destination for real estate investment. The project is also likely to have a positive impact on the neighbouring cities of Gurugram, improving connectivity and spurring new investment in the region.

He concluded by saying that Gurugram's growing real estate market is already fueled by the city's cosmopolitan vibes and first-rate infrastructure, making it a top choice for buyers of properties looking for a luxurious lifestyle and the best investment opportunities with high returns. However, the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai motorway will make the city even more potent and powerful, and with the market's bright future, now is the perfect time to invest in this sector.

