Gusto with GD - It's all about guts, glory & gusto says GD Singh

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/Digpu): Gusto with GD is an exciting new entertainment talk show featuring passion stories and inner voices of some of the most sought line up of illustrious individuals with a vision to create content for inspiring youth and industry leaders along with fun and humor.

The first season features and showcases a mix of celebrities along with HNIs, royalties, social activists, and passionate entrepreneurs from different walks of life.

Season one wrapped up its shooting of nine episodes in the mid of February and is scheduled to be released latest by the end of March brought to you by Unified Brainz- A luxury lifestyle & business channel in association with Passion Vista Magazine and Tourism PartnerGujarat Tourism, gift hamper partner EMM (E Mega Mart) and Suruchi's synergy.

The celebrity guests who participated were former Miss India, actor, producer, and director - Shital Shah, popular Punjabi actress & model - Rupa Khurana, an influencer, the socialite turned actress - Manya Pathak, famous actor of Pollywood - Kanwalpreet Singh, a Gujarati folk singer & Big Boss 9 fame - Arvind Vegda, red carpet Emcee for Filmfare & IIFA - Simran Ahuja, an Indian television actress - Sonia Sharma, a versatile actor in the Indian Film Industry - Nasirr Khan, Indian film and TV actress - Suzanne Bernert, prominent industry character artist- Akhil Mishra, Gujarati film Industry actress titled as Miss Kutch - Komal Thacker, National Award Winning actress -Denisha Ghumra.

The show is hosted by a very dynamic and multifaceted personality who is a branding &marketing expert, global management consultant, an ingenious author, an enlightened philanthropist, a prominent peace advocate, a reformist, and a renowned social activist who follows UN Sustainable Development doctrines, GD Singh who is Founder and President of Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd. He is a zestful personality, leading companies nationally and internationally as a management consultant.



His far-sighted vision and keen business acumen provide impetus to guidance-seeking groups and people. His passion for the industry gave birth to the show which talks about the hidden passion of individuals which by time gets buried within them. His fine efforts to motivate and inspire the world today for living life less ordinary, limitless, and most importantly - passionately gave birth to Gusto with GD.

To add more to the glory, season one showcased - A National Youth Award Winner - Madhish Parikh, A National Youth Icon Award Winner - Umang Modi, A National Youth Icon Award Winner - Prarthi Shah, seasoned business enthusiast & producer - Hetal Thakkar, MirchiMurga Don - RJ Kunal, an entrepreneur titled as Fashion Jewellery Queen - Chinu Kala, a serial entrepreneur & educationist - GeetikaSaluja,a Patent Attorney and a fitness enthusiast - Gopi Trivedi.

The content is not exactly about business and profession but about the story of success and failure, the tenacity that helped people reach their destination, the lessons they learned from their failures, the support & guidance that changed their fate, the passion that drove their desires into reality, the moments of decisive actions that saved their life and all those sweet & sour talks without which their story would be incomplete and for that reason, this season will feature royalties with such zeal and passion like, a renowned paleontologist known as Dr Dinosaur or Princess NawabzadiAaliya Sultana Babi, a man who is leading his royal legacy & a renowned fashion designer - Umang Hutheesing, globally renowned social activist & Supporter of LGBT community Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, the First Female Transnational Real Estate Developer - Princess SanyogitaAtrey.

With the line - "It's all about your Guts, Glory & Gusto, GD Singh wants to dwell in the untold passionate stories of people who have set high standards by achieving milestones in their respective fields. The show is scheduled to be released and aired over the OTTs, YouTube Channel, and on social media very soon, so stay tuned and keep watching - Gusto with GD.

