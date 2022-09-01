GyanMatrix partners with two leading engineering colleges to launch an innovative 'Earn while you Learn' Program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an innovative hiring strategy, GyanMatrix has partnered with two engineering colleges to train budding engineers in their first year to make them future employees.

GyanMatrix, an India-based full-stack web development company and a leading provider of digital technology and IT infrastructure has tied up with two leading engineering institutes to train and hire students for its projects. This partnership is an innovative step where students are identified and chosen for a paid internship from their 'first year' itself.

Calling this an "Earn while you Learn", program, the company will continue to train students through their engineering courses and also make a job offer if found suitable at the earliest possible.



Currently, GyanMatrix has partnered with two Coimbatore-based colleges: Sri Eshwar College of Engineering and Sri Sakthi Engineering College. The selection process comprised an entrance test and an interview. Describing the shortlisting process as rigorous and demanding, Rajan Parasuraman, Co-founder and CEO, GyanMatrix, said that the response from both the colleges are 'overwhelming'. Currently, 15 students from the first year in Sri Eshwar College have been selected while the selection process is still on at Sri Sakthi.

Commenting on this innovative hiring strategy, Rajan said that they initiated this strategy as a post-COVID plan as hiring has become a complex process in the new work from home scenario. "Also, the Indian IT sector is moving from a service to a product-based industry and many of the startups are turning into unicorns, which makes the payscale phenomenally challenging. With all these developments, we felt it's better to connect with the talents early and skill and train them for our industry requirements." Adding on the initiative Principal Eswar Engineering Dr. Sudha Mohanram says, "This indeed is a great initiative, the GyanMatrix Technologies, Earn While you Learn Programme has enriched our students with strong problem solving skills, Leadership skills, soft skills along with domain knowledge GyanMatrix Technologies Collaboration with our college is a showcase of good academia industry working example."

GyanMatrix is a leading provider of digital technology and IT infrastructure offering full-stack developer services for clients in the US and Europe. Our area of work spans across Industry Automation Solutions, Technology Consulting, ERP Implementation, Project Management, Software Development (Web and Mobile) and Managed Services (Testing, Cyber Security, Support) in the Build, Operate and Transfer model (BOT and GCC).

Our clients range across small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMBs) in the legal, non-profit, healthcare, financial, energy, governmental, educational, and other professional services sectors. With our diverse service portfolio, we also fulfil project requirements in entertainment, banking, hotel, media, education, and many other fields.

