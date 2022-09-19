GYANSROTA completes 1st year successfully

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In these turbulent times for the edutech sector where the mighty have fallen from grace, GYANSROTA the unique E-learning platform which provides quality education at an affordable price pan India successfully completed its one year today on September 19, 2022.

Starting from one of the most diverse demography of the country, the north-eastern part of India, the promoter company of GYANSROTA, ASCOSYS Pvt Ltd, deservingly made to the "10 Most Promising e-Learning Companies-2022". This recognition was conferred by a leading national magazine after reviewing more than 200+ e-Learning Companies by a jury board including Editorial Team, Experts from esteemed Organizations.

The love and affection of the students and teachers helped GYANSROTA to contribute to the overall growth of education in its area of operations.

Being a platform with new and unique features like preloaded content, and multiple applications in one platform covering the syllabus of 14 different boards in 9 different languages helped GYANSROTA to stand out as a platform with a difference. The prestigious education eminence award for "Excellence in providing a multilingual eLearning platform" awarded by leading media house News18 to GYANSROTA helped the budding platform to the boost it required to move on the path of educating India. In this short span of a year, GYANSROTA managed to get much-deserved recognition as a rising star in the field of eLearning.

In the first phase, GYANSROTA is preparing content for 14 educational boards in 9 languages catering to the students of 23 states and 8 UTs across India.

GYANSROTA's digital study materials are presently available for SEBA in 3 mediums- Assamese, Bodo, and English, covering the syllabus of Classes 9 and 10.



Content for the Maharashtra board in Marathi will be followed by the content in Bengali for the West Bengal board and SEBA along with the Tripura board. Odia content for the Orissa board, Gujrati for the Gujrat board, and Punjabi for the Punjab board are about to make their entry into their respective markets.

On the occasion of its 1st anniversary, GYANSROTA is launching the study materials for the science stream of classes 11 and 12 in English medium today and the rest of the 8 mediums will be available by 2023.

On the occasion of its 1st anniversary, GYANSROTA is offering free courses for NEET aspirants. Video classes solving NEET question papers from 2011 to 2020 will be provided free of cost in all three subjects namely Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Within a short period of time, GYANSROTA NEET app will be available in Google Play store. Free phonetic classes for all, particularly to help the students studying in regional language will start from 1st November 2022.

GYANSROTA is working to expand its horizon by adding 16 other Indian languages covering 6 more boards. This phase will culminate by covering the entire K12 segment.

Special applications to learn mathematics and language will be launched within the 2nd year of operation. Sanskrit, Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, and Marathi are the five languages that will be available by March 2023.

The journey has begun well and hope to reach bigger heights in the coming years.

