Hafele gets creative with quartz surfaces launched Caesarstone

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Caesarstone, Hafele gets creative with quartz surfaces, offering numerous colours, styles and combinations. Whether for the kitchen, bathroom or living room, there's a Caesarstone style that meets your needs, captures your spirit and sparks your imagination. The Caesarstone Surfaces by Hafele are not only beautiful to look at, but are also superior in adaptability and practicality, extremely scratch and heat resistant, anti-bacterial, and absorption free. These surfaces hence combine the pinnacle of performance and design to deliver something truly extraordinary. From kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling to custom-made furniture, Caesarstone quartz surfaces are adaptable enough to use anywhere you imagine. Whether you're a professional designer or simply looking to create exceptional personal interiors, Caesarstone surfaces are a starting point for all your creative endeavours.

Empira Black: Inspired by the authentic characteristics of natural forms, Empira Black endows each space with all the sophistication of real marble. It has a rich, deep black base that expresses opulence and drama beautified by fine white natural veins that transforms any room into a luxury experience. Whether as a contrasting island silhouette or used all over for an utterly stunning look, this memorable surface combines well with other high-end finishes, such as classic hardware, black lacquered cabinets or dark woods like walnut. This creative interpretation of natural stone brings sophisticated, timeless classic qualities to any interior from residential kitchens and bathrooms to fashionable hotels and hospitality spaces.

Vanilla Noir: Bold beige and vanilla veining overlay the polished, ebony base of Caesarstone Vanilla Noir, creating an intense sense of drama and mood. Vanilla Noir is perfect for an entertainer's kitchen - with a large-scale island bench taking centre stage for your delicious food, friends to gather and convivial interactions. The surface of Vanilla Noir commands attention. Ideal for larger spaces where the island bench is an architectural statement, and sleek black appliances and luxury materials play starring roles.

White Attica: Inspired by New York marble, Caesarstone White Attica is the darling of benchtop designs. Its luxurious blue-black veining that flows across a brilliant white base is an inspiring choice - it will work with virtually anything. Team it with crisp white cabinetry and accessories, blond timber flooring and brass fittings for a modern take on the classic Hamptons-style kitchen. Introduce ocean blues or even navy - in the form of cabinetry, soft furnishings and fabrics - to create a moody coastal style space. Add decorative elements in driftwood or bleached canvas to complete the look.



Shitake: A beautiful new neutral organic blended mushroom colour with the look and feel of a classic limestone.

Adamina: The winds of time wash across this soft sandstone, recreating the tender touches of a golden dune or a serene dessert. Light ripples over it like a wave, whisking its neutral putty complexion into layers of taupe veiled by lush earthy sands. Adamina with its relaxed neutral organic shade complements materials that embrace calmness in the home, and works well with hushed palettes for walls, tiles, and cabinetry. The surface blends in with casual furniture, heightened by stainless steel, and flows naturally into open spaces. It takes on a deeper design twist combined with light woods or concrete.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

