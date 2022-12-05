Hafele launches Range of Handmade ARGENTO Kitchen Sinks

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Machines are known for their precision and speed, but the human touch brings an aspect of quality, sophistication and attentiveness to any task. It is this extra consideration that comes through in Hafele's Range of Handmade ARGENTO Kitchen Sinks. Every sink from this range is a product of meticulous guidance, crafted through the process of manual welding.

The sinks within the ARGENTO range come in various sizes and configurations to meet individual requirements and design preferences of every user. All ARGENTO sinks are made of Stainless Steel Grade 304 which by virtue grants them extraordinary durability and unbeatable performance, and lowers the chances of corrosion and rusting. This along with the Asphalt coating of the sink base adds an extra layer of protection and prevents any condensation and corrosion. The inherent aseptic property of Stainless Steel makes the surface of the sinks hygienic and easy to clean after the many varied chores of the day.

The sinks come with extra deep bowls with depths ranging from 8-10 inches to accommodate even large vessels comfortably. Accomplishing tasks at the sink is also quieter, thanks to the sound suppression pads that absorb noise caused by utensils during the process of washing them. The ARGENTO sinks, with an elegant European Satin Finish, blend in seamlessly with the overall aesthetics of your kitchen and come with a warranty of 10 years.



Experience the flawless build of these perfectly crafted sinks at the Hafele Booth this ACETECH. Come Reimagine easiness, convenience, flexibility and innovation while you draw many ideas and inspirations from our real-life product displays.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

