Haier awarded as the No. 1 Global Major Appliances Brand for the 14th consecutive year

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics has been recognized as the World's No.1 brand globally in major appliances in 2022 for the 14th consecutive year in a row. The accolade was given by Euromonitor International, the world's leading strategic market research organization.



The reputed research organization also recognized Haier as the world's largest household appliance brand in terms of retail sales in 2022. The position marks a new milestone for Haier in the global major appliances market and for the remarkable sales of its refrigerators, washing machines, freezers, and electric wine coolers securing the number one spot. Also, Haier has been acknowledged for disrupting the market with its innovation-led IoT-enabled ecosystem. As the world's first and only IoT ecosystem brand, Haier has continued with its mission to establish itself as a world-leading ecosystem brand, bringing premium-quality smart home technology to households around the world.



According to the data released by Euromonitor in 2022:

- Haier has been the No.1 brand globally in refrigeration appliances in terms of sales volume for 15 consecutive years

- Haier has been the No.1 brand globally in-home laundry appliances in terms of sales volume for 14 consecutive years



- Haier has been the No.1 brand globally in wine coolers in terms of sales volume for 13 consecutive years

- Haier has been the world's No.1 brand globally of freezers in terms of sales volume for 12 consecutive years.

Commenting on the achievement, Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, "It is a moment of great pride for us, as Haier has been recognised as the No. 1 Global Major Appliances Brand by Euromonitor for the 14th consecutive year. As a leader in smart living solutions, this recognition only encourages us to take the next leap in to the future of Industrial revolution 4.0. With India making significant headway in digital transformation and facilitating 5G network, it opens a wide array of possibilities for AI and IoT capabilities. This will boost our endeavour in offering customer-inspired innovation making everyday life more comfortable, convenient, secure, and safe."



Haier's commitment to producing innovative products for Indian consumers has remained at the core of the business, and the brand has constantly evolved to meet consumer demands for inspired living. Haier has been strengthening its focus on producing premium products through local manufacturing in India. Its state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has continued to evolve the brand to innovate for Indian customers, especially with premium and high-end products. Recently, Haier has also been felicitated with 'The Most Energy Efficient Appliance' award by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) - Ministry of Power, Government of India at National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) - 2022 for adopting sustainable and environment-friendly ways of manufacturing and delivering to ensure minimal impact on our surroundings and planet.



With a focus on enhancing consumer experience and commitment towards the vision of "creating new growth engine in the era of IoT with Rendanheyi Model", Haier is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build upscale brand, scenario brand and ecosystem brand, and to set up IoT ecosystems in clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, elderly care, biomedicine and education, and to tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

