Hair extension platform Hair Originals gets funding on Shark Tank India, plans AI powered D2C expansion

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/ATK): Founded by IITian Jitendra Sharma, 'Hair Originals' throttle a pan India expansion after receiving a funding in a business reality series, 'Shark Tank India'.

The hair extension and wigs platform has raised 60L at the show from 3 Sharks - Ashneer Grover- MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe, Anupam Mittal -Founder & CEO of People Group and Peyush Bansal - Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com. All the 5 sharks showed interest in investment in the brand at the show. Post this raise, funding discussions on personal capacity from the sharks and other investors is ongoing. Hair Originals deals in hair extensions and wigs made from ethically acquired, real human hair which in turn empowers women from tier 2 tier 3 cities who work in this segment. Their diamond quality Hair Extensions have made it to many international events, the latest being World Hair Congress in France.



Launched in 2019 as a b2b platform, Hair Originals is now working on its direct to consumer (D2C) platform to enable consumers to purchase quality products cutting the middleman, resulting in lower cost. The funding will also be deployed for an AI integration that can support AR/VR capabilities and provide a real-time trial experience. Hair Originals has already closed a pre-seed round and is closing another Pre-Series A round for accelerated growth and market presence.



Talking about the expansion plans and journey of Hair Originals, CEO & Founder, Jitendra Sharma said, "After I graduated from IIT, I worked in more than 40 countries and during my extensive global exposure, I encountered many female colleagues in multiple countries who boasted about the exquisite quality of hair in India. I soon realized that the Human Hair extension & wig segment is a huge global market with India as the only ethical source in the World. After putting up a well researched and scientifically backed manufacturing process we developed a line of premium finished products."

He further mentioned, "We participated in the Biggest hair expo Hair World Congress in Paris where our products were appreciated by France's biggest hairstylist Eric Maurice for their quality and were positioned in the luxury segment. The official stylist of renowned personalities such as Ivanka Trump, Ricky martin, etc Mr Eric Maurice became our brand ambassador. With all the love and support from customers and investors, our focus this quarter will be improving our tech capabilities and product additions.

Hair Originals exports to more than 22 countries, to top luxury salons of the US, Europe and Africa. With the launch of its D2C platform in India, it will disrupt the market by delivering 100% Natural Hair Extension made from virgin Indian remy (scalp sourced) hair at affordable prices along with free salon installation through their partner salons across India. Hair Originals is aiming to achieve 100 Cr ARR in the next 2 to 2.5 years with a loyal consumer base both pan India and globally.

