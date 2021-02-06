HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership with MRO and supply chain MoUs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Rolls-Royce on Friday agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two significant areas -- expanding the supply chain for both civil and defence aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years wherein Rolls-Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL under licence from Rolls-Royce.

"We are looking at new areas of cooperation and exports to countries which Rolls-Royce and HAL together contribute to in aerospace application," said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.



Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia said, the British aerospace major is delighted to take this partnership to the next level through collaborations for sourcing as well as to set up servicing and maintenance support for our Adour engines.

"We share strong synergies with HAL and as we look at future programmes, we believe there is immense potential to further build on our shared capabilities," he said in a statement.

The two companies have also signed a letter of intent to work towards making Adour Mk871 engine parts in India for several international customers.

In addition, HAL has recently been awarded new business with Rolls-Royce to supply forgings including shrouds, cases and seals for Rolls-Royce's Trent family of engines and for the Pearl 15 engines.

These partnerships will further strengthen Rolls-Royce's regional service footprint and also help catapult India as a global hub for defence sourcing, assembly and MRO services. (ANI)

