Halonix Shield unveils unique Plug & Use Fire Alarm for safety of homes, shops and offices

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GIPR): Redefining innovation and taking the latest technological advancements in the fast-moving electrical goods to the next level, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd (Halonix), one of India's fastest-growing electrical companies, has launched the "Plug & Use Fire Alarm" under its sub-brand, 'Halonix Shield.'

The "Halonix Shield Fire Alarm" is proficient in detecting smoke apart from carbon monoxide, LPG, methane and hydrogen gases and uses a powerful, loud alarm to alert the users to any fire or gas leak.

Very innovative yet cost-effective, "Halonix Shield Fire Alarm" comes with a simple yet unique design that can easily fit into an ordinary bulb holder. The users are just required to install the Halonix Shield Fire Alarm in the bulb holder and switch it on.

The Fire Alarm will be in set-up mode for first two minutes and the red-light indicator on the device will glow continuously. After initial startup mode, the red-light indicator will start to blink after fixed time interval indicating a successful set-up. No further action is required and the consumer can enjoy the assurance of an active smoke alarm system. The Plug & Use "Halonix Shield Fire Alarm" is widely applicable in Homes, Kitchens, Clinics, Office Premises, Warehouses & Shops. Outstandingly designed Halonix Shield Fire Alarm sets off only when the smoke exceeds the preset value.

Unveiling the truly exciting Halonix Shield Fire Alarm, Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd said, "Through our consumer research, we realised that most people do not have a fire alarm at home, at their shops or in small offices as it is difficult to install and can be relatively expensive. However, with our plug & play Fire Alarm which can be used conveniently by simply plugging it into a bulb holder, we have addressed both the issues and are happy that Halonix will empower more and more people to protect their loved ones and their assets from the ravaging effects of fire at a nominal price.

Halonix Shield, the sub-brand of Halonix, offers innovative, value-for-money solutions to meet the health & security needs of Indians. Halonix Shield is at the forefront of introducing novel, cutting-edge, indigenously manufactured products and solutions for both residential and institutional use. With the credo of Make in India and Made for India, Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the few companies in India with a fully accredited NABL self-certified laboratory and state-of-the-art R&D laboratory within its manufacturing plant. It allows its dedicated R&D and design teams to push the envelope and develop cutting-edge products tailored to meet the requirements of Indian consumers.

The success of Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd has been built on its unparalleled ability to develop, validate, and deploy solutions that are relevant and suitable for Indian conditions. Because of its constant focus on innovation and quality control, the brand is widely accepted by consumers and trade alike throughout India. The company provides innovative and smart-tech offerings in lighting, fans, smart/IOT products, and health & security products to both retail and institutional customers.

With an MRP of Rs-799/- only, Halonix Shield Fire Alarm is available in all the leading electrical stores across the country as well as on ecommerce portals - Amazon and Flipkart.

