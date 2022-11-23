Hammerzz amplifies the night by hosting Onderkoffer, an international artist from Amsterdam

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/ATK): We keep our eyes peeled and ears wide open for a party announcement.

And when the music for the event is being played by an international artist, no one risks missing it. And that was the case with Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club and the one and only Onderkoffer's recent collab.

On November 19, this leading nightclub in Goa hosted an event featuring an international artist straight from Amsterdam, Onderkoffer, and OH BOY! The night was stupendous. Every soul present at Hammerzz was vibing to the thundering music of this outstanding artist. People were on the spacious dance floor till the last beat dropped.



Moreover, the flashing lights, super-vigorous aura, top-notch cocktails, and savoury food of the club were the icing on the cake! Hammerzz is indeed a luxurious nightclub and precisely knows how to craft unforgettable evenings. The mob at Onderkoffer's show took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the phenomenal night.

Both the artist and the crowd had a whale of a time. The team at Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club was showered in love for hosting such an amazing evening. However, this wasn't happening for the first time; they have already crafted mind-boggling parties by hosting the best of the best DJs like Mad Mac, SA, Trentino, Candice Redding, TV Noise, Wish, Justin James, Omen, DJ Lemon, Notorious, and many more.

Seeing the extravagance they create when it comes to night events, Hammerzz was also awarded India's Most Iconic Luxury NightClub at Time Hospitality Icons 2022, Goa. They recently did Desi Disco, Mixtape Wednesday, Turn-up Tuesday, and more such exciting events. Now, they are gearing up with some smashing hit events which include Flip Fridays, Hammered Saturdays and What Happens In Goa Stays In Goa ft. Omen. Besides these, Hammerzz is also gearing up for a big Christmas party!

