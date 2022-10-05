H&M India's campaign, Brighter Than Ever, is a visual adventure to this festive season's celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/PNN): H&M India lifts the curtain on its festive collection, comprising of western wear and home decor, with an equally vibrant and stylised campaign.

A completely fresh take on "Brighter Than Ever", the third comeback of the brand's festive campaign represents the evolution of how and what we celebrate today.

With the release of the first Brighter Than Ever campaign in 2020, H&M India has released immersive narratives on the shared desire and hope to celebrate the way we used to. After two years, the world may be moving back to normal, but seemingly "normal" affairs such as games night with friends or a day in with our family, today, feel brighter than ever to us.

These prized personal versions of Brighter Than Ever are what the joyride of a film transports us to, with the character of a mysteriously magical Liftman to take us there with every character's story-arc intended to represent our own nuanced and personal preferences when it comes to making the festive season special.

Packed with magical realism, the film is set inside the artfully inspired universe of an old art-deco building's manually operated elevator. The Liftman, played by actor Jim Sarbh, transports each character to their prized personal versions of Brighter Than Ever. He magically opens doorways to exactly what the passengers of his elevator are in search of.

A young resident of the building who is setting base in a new city, played by actress Manushi Chhillar, is transported to the comfort and warmth she craves.



A shy teenager, played by actress Chum Darang, is ferried to familiarity, while a fun-chasing influencer, played by actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, is pulled into a very exclusive dance-party while the kids of the building are on the lookout for the next new adventure, and a party-loving couple, played by actress Isha Talwar and musician Zaeden, are surprised with an electrifying celebration.

The collection pieces radiate a vibrant and a festive colour palette with a focus on electric hot pink, shades of purple and lilac, warm shades of reds and oranges as well as bold statement sequins in gold and silver.

The entire festive range has articles across Women, Men, Kids and Home with womenswear and menswear starting at Rs 799, Kidswear at Rs 599 and H&M Home at Rs 299. It features a range of blazers, shirts, dresses, tops, skirts, pants and accessories designed for celebrations, making the ones wearing them shine Brighter Than Ever. This year, the festive collection also includes H&M HOME pieces which are 100 per cent Made in India.

"Each year we continue to build the 'Brighter Than Ever' offering giving it a new narrative that resonates with the ever-evolving times we live in. A visual delight with an undercurrent of magic, we're proud to associate with such a diverse and talented star cast for this year's campaign. With the desire to create the best offering for our customers, we are driven to provide a wide range of festive wear across categories that are stylish yet designed for everyday wear at incredible price points." says, says, Amit Kothari, Regional Head of Customer Activation & Marketing - H&M South Asia

The collection will be available in-stores and online at www.hm.com and Myntra from 5th October 2022 in India.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In India, H&M operates 48 stores across 26 cities and are also present online on HM.com and Myntra.

