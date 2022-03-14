H&O Immigration Services launches its specialized services including Citizenship by Investment and Migration

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): H&O Immigration Services, a subsidiary of the Resolute Group presents specialised services in Citizenship by Investment, Residency by Investment, along with Permanent Residency programs, Work Permits, and Study pathways. The countries that are in scope are as follows: Canada, Australia, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, Caribbean Islands, and Vanuatu.

H&O Immigration Services has its head office located in Dubai, UAE and is a subsidiary of Resolute Group. Resolute Group is a multinational conglomerate, established in 2001, with business interests in multiple industries including hospitality, food and beverage, general trading, and technology. The group of companies operates across the Middle East, North America, and India. H&O is currently present in Dubai - UAE, Chennai - India & Muscat - Oman.

The company's unique selling proposition is its integrity, transparency, and superior customer service. H&O Immigration Services provide services like Residency & Citizenship by Investment, Study Visa, and Permanent Resident Program: Canada & Australia.



H&O Immigration services were established in 2019 to provide quality immigration services to its clients across the globe. H&O Immigration Services, dedicated consultants come with decades of experience and have helped over a hundred families with their immigration goals. The Resolute group professional network is constantly growing and expanding the services they offer to their clients. The one constant, throughout, is the company's commitment to our clients with regards to integrity and customer service.

H&O's recent tie-ups with dedicated law firms managing residency and investment programs helped the company to achieve and develop new skills. The company recently announced its tie-up with top legal firms to facilitate migration requirements of skilled professionals seeking residency in Australia. Their journey has been great in terms of obtaining information on banking, real estate, developers, law firms, trade compliance, regulations, etc.





The company plans to foray into countries where consumers invest to receive residency and citizenship in the future. It will help identify the right pathway of immigration based on an individual's profile and guide them to avoid fraudulent services.

H&O's business ethos drives on the three important strengths namely, Certified Consultants, Global Presence, and Transparency. Transparency has always been the key aspect for H&O Immigration Services, when it is added to the culture, employees feel engaged and committed to the vision of the company and grow big.

The company always provides its partners, with sophisticated and trusted advice. H&O's aim has always been to deliver honest and fair opinions while offering impeccable consultancy services. H&O has overcome several challenges and thoroughly researched the market to ensure efficient and effortless operations.

H&O's consultants have a team of experienced advisors who have achieved processing plenty of applications and a proven track record in the immigration industry. The team works diligently from start to finish to ensure it is done right the first time, saving unnecessary costs and delays.

The company believes that the key to a successful application is to work in coordination with the clients, as their partners. At H&O Immigration services, every profile is evaluated thoroughly and each client's specific needs are catered. H&O Immigration is able to provide service without borders and enables a seamless and expedited application process for every client, anytime and anywhere.

