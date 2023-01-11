Happay launches its integrated guide for travel, expenses and payments best practices in 2023 for finance leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Happay, the leading integrated travel, expense and payments solution, has recently published an ebook for finance leaders in India. Titled "Pushing the Envelope Travel, Expense and Payments Best Practices in 2023", the ebook serves as a handbook for anyone leading their company's travel, expense and payments into the future.



Divided into four sections - Travel booking, Expense management, GST automation, and Corporate cards, the ebook offers insights into implementing the perfect corporate travel, expense and payments (TEP) program.



It's available for everyone to download free of charge from this link.



In 2022, companies lost out, on average, 7-10% of the total travel costs due to inefficient booking practices. As business travel continues to grow in 2023, the need for automation is stronger than ever. The industry is seeing a massive shift in corporate travel, with organizations moving towards travel automation. The guide discusses the importance of having a 'self-booking tool' in a corporate travel program that lies at the heart of this shift.





According to a study, around 5% of an organisation's annual revenue is lost due to expense fraud. Incorrect data entry costs businesses up to 30% or more of their revenue. The ebook discusses the different ways to minimise fraud and streamline expense management processes.



Incorrect tax filing results in significant losses for the company, and more often than not, the culprit is the manual entry of the GSTIN details. Talking about the need for GST automation, the guide emphasises the importance of a T&E solution backed with OCR technology to auto-capture all necessary information.



With the digital future, the industry is observing a large-scale shift towards digital payments. Finance leaders are opting for smart virtual or physical corporate cards to pay for business expenses. The demand for corporate cards for petty cash management has only increased.



Happay recently also launched its Ultimate Corporate Travel Management Guide 2023 for corporate travel leaders. With over 2 million users across 20+ countries, Happay's AI-powered, mobile-first platform helps companies automate the end-to-end travel, expense and payments process.

