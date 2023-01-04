Happay launches its Latest Ultimate Corporate Travel Management Guide 2023 for corporate travel leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Happay, the leading integrated travel, expense and payments solution recently published an ebook for corporate travel leaders in India. With research and findings from interactions with more than 6500 customers, the ebook titled 'The Ultimate Corporate Travel Management Guide' draws an executable roadmap to the transformation of a travel manager into a chief journey officer.



One can easily download the ebook, free-of-cost from Happay's website.



More than four in five decision makers say that business travel leads to higher profit and revenue. As per a statistic quoted in the guide, 82% travel leaders and 79% decision makers feel the benefits of in-person meetings and events outweigh the convenience of virtual participation. Happay recognizes the need and importance of having a great travel leader and the right technology to create an extraordinary corporate travel program.



The guide identifies the three pillars of successful technology-enabled corporate travel management that are employee experience, compliance, and financial control. With 98% of corporate travel managers saying that the most important metrics to measure being traveler satisfaction, policy compliance, savings and expenditures, travel tech will play a key role in managing the people movement better.





The travel industry is under a lot of pressure, and according to the guide, the right response is not to curb travel but to create better processes by integrating automated solutions. It proposes use of a 'self-booking tool', one of the modern-day solutions that enforces automated policy checks that saves employees more than 2.5 hours per trip and easily reduces 8% on travel costs. This helps travelers prevent overpaying while also allowing them the freedom to book and provide a consumer-like experience.



The recent publication by Happay is a total game changer and one-of-its-kind in the way that it only focuses on the needs of the corporate travel industry. Riddled with challenges that only modern-day tech can solve, it gives tangible solutions and processes to overhaul the outdated systems in place in the travel industry.



With 2 million+ users across 20+ countries, Happay's AI-powered, mobile first platform helps companies automate the end-to-end travel and expense process. Its state-of-the-art self-booking tool eliminates hours spent on emails for booking corporate travel. Seamless integrations with multiple ERPs and TMCs fasten day-to-day activities and provide the best travel options.

