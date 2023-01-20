Happay Wins CIO Choice Gold Seal of Trust 2023 for Travel and Expense Management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst the presence of 300+ CIOs and ICT Business Leaders, FinTech SaaS company Happay has been recognized with CIO CHOICE 2023 under T&E Solution.



This year marked the 11th Anniversary Celebrations of CIO CHOICE Recognition in felicitating Trusted ICT Brands nominated and voted for, by CIOs & Digital Leaders. Happay won the award in 2019 and 2020 as well, making it the 3rd time winner of this award.



Happay's highly customizable integration capabilities with other enterprise systems, industry-leading data security and AI & ML powered user experience make it popular amongst CIOs looking for seamless solutions that level up their organization.



CIO Choice Red Carpet Night is one of the most important ICT events in the country, with top CIOs and ICT Leaders coming together to define the future of enterprise technology. It is a holistic effort to spell out the strength of rewarding relationships with the CIO & ICT Vendors community within India.





The winners are decided on the basis of an extensive pan-India CIO referral voting process that spans across industry verticals, in association with KPMG as the knowledge partner, establishing the foundation for CIO Choice 2023 Recognition program.



Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media, said, "Congratulations Happay for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 for Travel & Expense Management. This honour truly reflects their commitment to providing the right set of products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. The fact that India's CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in Happay in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behaviour, is indeed a great achievement. At a time when technology fuels business growth, we believe that the CIO Choice recognition shines a spotlight on the true pioneers."



Travel & Expense Management remains one of the biggest challenges that CIOs face on a regular basis. Travel expenses have become a source of savings as they represent the second most controllable cost in a company. CIOs look at TEM solutions like Happay as an investment to help businesses automate & integrate travel, employee expenses, and payments.



A pioneer of business expense management automation, Happay provides a cloud-based platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) to help businesses automate travel, employee expenses, and payments. Catering to over 6000 clients across verticals, the Bengaluru-based corporate spend management company has expanded fast. The company offers a unique spend management platform that simplifies all business expenses, invoices, and payments.

