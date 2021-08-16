Happenstance is gearing up for the new National Campaign for its latest collections

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Happenstance.com is coming up with a new National Campaign highlighting the launch of their new collections in the following months.

The National campaign will be emphasising on the new style categories, which so far will be the most premium segment in Happenstance.com.

Commenting about the National campaign, Happenstance stated that they are in the preparation stage of their campaign, thus the official date is not yet to be announced. Focusing on the comfort as well as trendy, the brand has wide varieties of collection with exceptional colour selection.

Entering the world of footwear industry in 2019, Happenstance.com has promised a long-term brand association with the super Trios of B-Town. Happenstance.com, for its campaign for the launch of their new collection during the initial period, teamed up with global beauty pageant, former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen; Young versatile actor Rajkumar Rao and the Daring beauty of B-Town Radhika Apte.

The brand campaign celebrates the novel technology as well as comfortable footwear that helps in making incredible statements to the area of fashion. With these Trios, it is no surprise that Happenstance.com stays promising in the footwear industry.

Within the two years of their launch, Happenstnce.com has created a National wide attention with their unique technology and styling and has turned out to be a phenomenon in lifestyle fashion through their exclusive website. Now brand Happenstance is again gearing up for The New National Campaign with the Super-Trios.

In the new campaign, the epitome of beauty of millennial, Sushmita Sen and the striking beauty of new generation, Radhika Apte will be representing the Women's shoes, sandals and ballet flats and the heartthrob of B-town, Rajkumar Rao endorses for the Men's styles. With the new National campaign, Happenstance will be launching an exclusive range of Flats, Casual shoes and formals for their latest category.



The exclusive website, Happenstance.com, is a wide studio for their online shopping as well as a complete forum for their blogs and informative in terms of its Science and Biomechanics attributes. The brand has enabled the Nation and the Indian consumer who fancies international branding, features and qualities in their footwear.

With the international technology and the perfection in making, Happenstance is building as a National Brand competing with international brands like Skechers, Crocs, Birkenstock, Aldo, etc. The chief objective of brand Happenstance was merging the gap between the Indian footwear and international technologies. Brand's desire and years of research on various International and domestic footwear brands led to their unique and novel engineered styles which produce premier walking experience.

The brand Happenstance used the same reliable material as well as the high-quality technology to blend out the shoes and sandals that had been assembled and produced in India, making them easier to buy. Even with the unconventional technology such as the unique Buoyance footbeds and Fluffium outer sole that is soft enough to absorb the shock and firm enough to spring back with each step, Happenstance comes in an affordable price range, starting Rs 1399 to Rs 1799.

Another advantage of the brand is they come in a wide range of shoe sizes. Happenstance has been able to bring about unique styling to their shoes and sandals, making them comfortable yet classy, said the Management in their new statement.

Within two years of launch, brand Happenstance has their retail presence all over Kerala, major districts of Tamil Nadu and the metropolitan city like Mumbai, Maharashtra. They also made sure that their products are available in all the major shopping malls of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In addition to this, the brand has also opened three exclusive showrooms in Ahmedabad. The major impact of Happenstance on digital platforms was their brand faces.

The super-trios of Bollywood, Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte and Rajkumar Rao have teamed up with the brand with a long-term association. Each of them voting for Happenstance.com as a brand that provides comfort as well as the style, has been a revolutionary statement in the footwear industry.

Happenstance.com with their phenomenal website, International styling and novel technology in pocket friendly price has become a prominent benchmark in Indian footwear industry. The Happenstance Management stated that, more details on the new launch will be revealed in the coming weeks.

