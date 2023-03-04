Happy Living has assisted 2200+ people to get out of anxiety permanently

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsReach): Recently, it has been clear that mental health problems are on the rise quickly, and no one is sure how to handle them, especially anxiety, which is now a widespread condition. Individuals have already begun focusing on improving their physical health, but when will they start giving their mental health more priority?

The subject of mental health is more intriguing than ever. This is because more individuals are dealing with this personally and more people are learning the importance of this. Many people have occasional mental health issues. However, a mental health problem becomes a mental illness when persistent symptoms weigh heavily on you and interfere with your ability to complete everyday tasks.

A mental illness can make your life miserable and interfere with regular activities including work, school, and relationships. Happy living is an organization which helps people to get out of anxiety permanently. It has served 2200+ people personally to get out of anxiety and has reached 10000+ people till now. Like a band-aid on a wound, medication can only provide temporary relief for symptoms. The key to achieving lasting wellness is to identify and address the root cause of the problem

Faced with rapidly increasing problems every day, 10,000 coaches are attempting to provide mental health services but failing to deliver on their promises and showing no tangible results.

One of the most important aspects of Happy Living is that they believe in getting people results, unlike many other coaches who want to upsell their products while their clients wait for a result.



Anxiety has kind of become people's lifestyle. With this getting deeply routed, anxiety can cause severe issues. It's common to feel uncomfortable now and then. However, people with anxiety disorders typically experience intense, excessive, and continual worry and panic about everyday circumstances. Anxiety disorders sometimes result in recurrent episodes of acute anxiety, fear, or terror that peak within minutes (panic attacks).

Hemant Mahajan, from Pune, launched Happy Living in 2021 to help individuals find a one-stop solution. Without changing people's lifestyles, Happy Living offers people with anxiety guaranteed healing from the comfort of their own homes. Since each type of anxiety is unique and each experiences it differently, it also offers people individual solutions. Happy Living serves people on a 1:1 basis.

Anxiety is one of the issues faced by almost 50% of youths. These uncomfortable, difficult to regulate, disproportionate to the actual threat, and long-lasting feelings of worry and panic interfere with daily activities. Symptoms may initially appear in children or adolescents, which can then persist into adulthood. Happy Living provides a permanent solution to people facing these issues.

Generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder (social phobia), individual phobias, and separation anxiety disorder are some examples of anxiety disorders. There are different types of anxiety disorders. There are situations where anxiety is a symptom of an illness that requires care.

Hemant has four years of experience in this field and is a certified NLP coach as well as an internationally certified health and wellness coach. Most notably, with NLP counseling he has so far saved 3 people from suicide and helped them live the lives they deserve, and helped many professionals overcome their fear permanently.

Never forget that if you want to live a better life, it is never too late to ask for assistance. NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Program) is a proven treatment for anxiety. Hemant is on a mission to assist working professionals who have been dealing with anxiety for a long time.

