HappyEasyGo launches the 'Big Freedom Sale' to boost travel in August 2022

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of the fastest growing travel booking platforms HappyEasyGo has announced the launch of its premium festive season offers that will be running from August 13, 2022, to August 31, 2022.

Boris Zha, CEO, HappyEasyGo said, "The Big Freedom Sale will give our customers the freedom to plan their festive travel well in advance and yet get lucky. A Big Freedom Lottery is our way to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence by giving 75 lucky customers special discount vouchers and bumper prizes on their booking as a surprise to ensure customer delight. Our customer satisfaction when they realise all their travel dreams and goals is of utmost importance to us."

While HappyEasyGo offers the lowest flight fares and best hotel deals, this 'Big Freedom Sale' offers a massive 18 per cent discount on travel (12 per cent OFF up to INR 1500 on domestic flight bookings and FLAT 6 per cent OFF on domestic hotel bookings).





The users can avail of this 'Big Freedom Sale' bonanza by applying the promo code 'HEGIND75'.

This Independence Day offer sale is open for all customers on all payment getaways.

HAPPYEASYGO embarked on its journey in the Indian travel industry in 2017, bringing affordable flight booking solutions for Indian business and leisure travellers. After witnessing rapid growth in the flight booking space, the company forayed into the hotel booking genre to add to the convenience of its customers and help them save more while travelling. HappyEasyGo has become one of India's leading online travel aggregators in an extremely short span. It gained popularity for its Lowest Fare Guarantee where 300x of the difference is refunded if the customer finds a lower price on flights elsewhere.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

