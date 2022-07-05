HappyMongo learning solution launches Toddler Lab, AI Lab & AI Powered English Lab for Schools and Colleges

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): HappyMongo Learning Solution commenced its operations by launching the English Language Lab for K-12 Schools and got associated with the MIT Group of Institutions - Pune.

HappyMongo and MIT WORLD Peace School launched language labs in Pune, Indore, and Latur, catering to more than 1000 students in the first year of their operations.

HappyMongo has a very strong presence in the state of Maharashtra, Karnataka and North East India. Happy Mongo partners with over 150 schools for Toddler Lab, AI Lab, and ICT with AI and coding curriculum. The company partners with schools for minimum 5 years by generating recurring revenue models. HappyMongo plans to expand their operations in other states in coming years.

The company currently develops all the equipments required for the lab and has successfully penetrated the markets of Karnataka, Maharashtra, North India and North East India. Along with the above, company has entered in Japan and launched AI & Coding and BigTalk (English Lab).

The company is led by Sivakarthikeyan along with Mehta and Satheesh, who have strongholds in technology and education.

HappyMongo successfully got partnered with SNBP Group of Schools, Cp Goenka Group of Schools, Hemali Boarding School, Orchid Montessori, Pratibha International School, Thakur Vidya Mandir to name a few and more than 150 schools across India for their respective products. The progress in the "K to 12" segment was remarkable and, in a span of 2 years, the acceptance of the products and services was rated very high.



HappyMongo also partnered with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation for AI and Coding and Big Talk).

The company has designed its product strategically so that schools have to sign up for a minimum period of 5 years, thereby generating a recurring revenue model for the company. The Toddler Lab and AI Lab is an independent classroom ranging from a minimum of 400 sq ft up to a maximum of 1000 sq ft (built-up) and has fully air-conditioned state-of-the-art classrooms with interactive robots and bots.

AI Lab was recently launched in the year 2020 and has been associated with schools and caters to more than 15,000 students in the academic year 2022-2023. The AI lab will be catering to students up to 50,000 by the end of March 2023. The curriculum team will provide one-of-a-kind projects to have hands-on experience for the end user. The company has also sought approval to launch a state-of-the-art product.

The Company has catered to several schools for providing AI and Coding curriculum. Many schools have opted for the mandate program and the team has mapped the entire curriculum with the ICT curriculum as per the CBSE framework. AI and Coding textbooks are also provided to the schools. The company also runs its own teacher training courses for AI and coding.

The AI-powered Spoken English and Public Speaking programs were launched for students in the year 2022 and have gotten a remarkable response by having less COA. BigTalk caters to the age group of 6 to 16, and the course is open to college graduates and working professionals.

The AI-powered VR box sets a different experience for students, which enables them to practice public speaking in a virtual environment post the training session.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

