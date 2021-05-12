Hardeep Singh to become first bhangra dancer performing in Bollywood Movie

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/The PRTree): Running an International Bhangra Group based in Dubai, Hardeep Singh promotes the Punjabi culture by teaching Bhangra and has shared the stage with big names like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sharry Mann. Featuring in songs like 'Mascarey Wali Akh and Beautiful-Shivjot', 'Punjabi Anthem - Nirmal Sidhu', Hardeep has also judged various Bhangra competitions in Dubai and Malaysia.

With his passion and work for the artform, Hardeep Singh aka Hardy Singh has become a star around the world. He was listed in the top 100 influential and powerful Sikhs under 30. Apart from that, he is the brand ambassador and model of the Sikh Expo apparel brand in the United States.



Talking about his love for the dance, he says, "The traditional Punjabi dance form Bhangra is massively popular around the world. It showcases the rich and prosperous culture of Punjabis. I want the world to know the power and elegance Bhangra possesses. Not only have I performed the Bhangra as an artist around the world but also teach and mentor countless people in this dance form and that is the sole reason why I am also acknowledged as Bhangra."

When it comes to Bhangra and its popularity. Hardeep Singh comes amongst the prominent personalities who should be given credit for nurturing and promoting this art throughout the globe. His international dance group performs the traditional bhangra on the top platforms and festivals around the world and also trains people in the dance form. The group is one of the most famous and respected traditional dance groups in the world. Due to his respectable status, popularity, and knowledge of the craft, he is of high regard in the industry.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

