HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of Shobhaa De's 'Insatiable: My Hunger For Life'

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Publishing in January 2023, HarperCollins is proud to announce the acquisition of Shobhaa De's next. In a delectable new book, Shobhaa De takes readers through a year of her encounters with food, people and places with her inimitable boldness.

About the Book

"I promise not to be three things - profound, pedantic and pretentious," says Shobhaa De as she begins her heart-warming book.

It's a promise India's most beloved writer holds to as she marks her seventy-fifth birthday with a bubbly memoir about food, friends and family.

In Insatiable: My Hunger for Life, Shobhaa takes readers through a year of her encounters with food, people and places, reminding everyone at every turn how food connects people in the most unexpected places and in delightful ways.

The most delicious lassi in Jaipur. Obsessions with kasundi. Conversations with a foodie Nobel Laureate. Juicy secrets of Mumbai's venerated Willingdon Club. M.F. Husain's last food khwaish as he lay on his deathbed. The right way to eat tadgolas. The many ways one can ruin a Bengali fish curry. These stories and more take us to festivals around the country and exotic locales, into the dining rooms of politicians, artists and celebrities, to parties and social events, and, more privately, into her home, where food is always the prime subject of conversation.

Shobhaa De says, "Insatiable has been an extraordinary writing experience for me. Everything about the book reflects an unexpected 'newness'. I wrote it spontaneously in a playful, irreverent mood to chronicle and mark a significant birthday. It's an authentic, honest and intimate representation of my far-from-conventional life, my deeply invested relationship with food, crazy, emotional family celebrations involving khaana-peena, besides the affectionate recollections of the tumultuous friendships that have enriched and challenged every moment over 75 years! Don't stop me now!"



Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher at HarperCollins India, says, "It's an absolute joy for us at HarperCollins India to bring to readers Shobhaa De's latest work. Shobhaa's passion for good food, good company and narrating spicy stories is legendary. In Insatiable she weaves a narrative around these themes in a style that is quintessentially hers - zesty, no-holds-barred, and sparkling with sharp wit and keen observation. Readers will enjoy this fun, entertaining and heartwarming read all the way through!"

Trisha Bora, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, says, "I'm thrilled to be publishing one of India's most beloved writers - someone whom I have admired through the years. Insatiable is different - it is as light as a well-made souffle, bubbling like a glass of champagne and profound like the days before the monsoon. Shobhaa takes us into her home, to the chatter around her dining table and kitchen, her travels and her engagements with her friends and family. You won't be able to stop reading this incredible book!"

Author Bio

Shobhaa De, voted by Reader's Digest as one of 'India's Most Trusted People' and by Daily News and Analysis as one of the '50 Most Powerful Women in India', is a bestselling author and a popular social commentator. Her works, both fiction and non-fiction, have been featured in comparative literature courses at universities in India and abroad. Her writing has been translated into French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish, among other languages. Shobhaa lives in Mumbai with her husband and six children.

Rs 699 | Non-fiction

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

