HarperCollins India is proud to announce 'CIU: Criminals in Uniform' by Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi will soon be adapted into a web series

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): CIU: Criminals in Uniform will be Sanjay Singh's third book to be preferred for a web series adaptation. 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', produced by Applause, based on his first book will be streamed on Sony LIV soon. His second book Ek thi Sheena Bora, is also adapted for web series, which is in the pre-production stage now.

Bombay Stencil, the co-producers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer movie 'Runway 34' & 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2', have decided to create a web series and are in final talks with a leading OTT platform.

The producers, Hasnain Husaini and Dushyant Singh, are in the process of locking a prominent film maker for the series.

Dushyant Singh is also known for being part of creative team of Barot House (2019), Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond (2019) and Abhay (2019).

Producers, Hasnain Husaini and Dushyant Singh, said , "This story is filled with great suspense, full of twists and turns and a fantastic climax. Author's rich journalistic experience has added great value. We are confident that it has full potential of a web series adaptation. We are excited to take up this project and looking forward to create a stunning show for an OTT platform."

Author, Sanjay Singh, added, "The Marathi & Hindi edition of CIU: Criminals in Uniform did exceptionally well among readers. Every review on social media reflected how readers savoured the flavours within the book. The English version by HarperCollins has taken it to larger readership. I am happy with this development related to the web series."

Executive Editor, Sachin Sharma, HarperCollins India, says "For a book as gripping and entertaining as CIU, it is organic to be created into a web series. The producers have a task ahead of them in matching this brilliant book with an equally great web series."



ABOUT THE BOOK

Furore erupts across India when explosives are found in a vehicle parked outside the house of Asia's richest man. The controversial head of Mumbai Police's elite Crime Investigation Unit (CIU), who handles all high-profile cases, becomes the chief investigation officer of this case. A series of sensational events lead to the mysterious death of the sole witness in the case, adding more to the drama than just a vehicle, explosives and terrorist threats. What unfolds next has the potential to embarrass the government.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Sanjay Singh: With over two & half decades of experience in investigative journalism, Sanjay Singh's career graph features prominent news channels such as Zee News, Times Now, NDTV, News18 and News-X. He has exposed numerous scams and conspiracies, including the Telgi stamp paper scam. His earlier two books have been adapted for web series which also includes 'Scam 2003: Telgi Story' for Sony LIV.

Rakesh Trivedi is a TV Journalists with a rich experience of almost two decades in crime & investigative journalism. He has made his big impact while exposing the IPL Fixing and spot betting scam. He has covered various mega events, blasts, terror attacks, scams all across the country. He has worked with mainstream media houses like IBN7 (News18 India), Star News (ABP News), Zee News and Times Now.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

