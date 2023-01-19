HarperCollins India is proud to announce the upcoming publication of Change Your Habits, Change Your Life by The Habit Coach, Ashdin Doctor

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of Change Your Habits, Change Your Life by The Habit Coach Ashdin Doctor. In this book, Ashdin Doctor shares the three Golden Rules for habit change that will help readers to get out of a rut and stick to those new year's resolutions.

Talking about the book, Ashdin Doctor says, "I wrote this book for people struggling to make changes in their lives, people frustrated with failing to lose weight, sleep better, stress less and live that awesome life. It is packed full of real-life examples, from people I have personally coached and worked with. It is not a theory-based book, but a practical guide to changing habits."

Ridhima Kumar, Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, adds, "I never thought that building new and good habits in life would be this easy. Change Your Habits, Change Your Life is a must-read for anyone who wants to accomplish their goals and resolutions that stick all year round. It's an essential life-changing manual with exercises that are easy and insightful."

Tried to make a change in life but given up after a few attempts? Has this pattern repeated itself in careers, relationships, health or finances?

In Change Your Habits, Change Your Life, Ashdin Doctor, The Habit Coach, shares the three Golden Rules for habit change that will help readers to get out of a rut. Practical and easy to implement, these rules will set readers on the path to forming clear intentions for personal growth, guiding them on how to develop the right routines and rituals to achieve their goals and establish a sustainable habit system for a lifetime.

Packed with inspiring stories of people who have successfully used these methods to transform their lives, Change Your Habits, Change Your Life is the first step to becoming a happier, successful and more productive person.



Ashdin Doctor is The Habit Coach who believes that 'Awesome Lives Start with Awesome Habits'. He is the founder of Awesome 180 (www.awesome180.com), a habit coaching programme. He also hosts a popular podcast, The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor, which has over 900 episodes and has been featured in the lists of many top self-development podcasts in India.

Based out of Mumbai, Ashdin has been transforming the lives of many through his one-on-one habit coaching sessions. Drawing on his years of experience as a habit coach and after experimenting with different habit formation techniques, Ashdin offers practical and simple steps for personal change in this book.

Ashdin is also the director at Ormax Consultants Private Limited, Ormax Media Private Limited and Ormax Evolve Private Limited. He is also a trustee at Light of Life Trust--an NGO dedicated to the welfare and education of underprivileged children around the world.

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

