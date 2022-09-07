HarperCollins India is proud to announce the upcoming publication of the second book from global bestselling author and podcast superstar Jay Shetty

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India will publish 8 Rules of Love by No. 1 podcast host of On Purpose and global bestselling author Jay Shetty, releasing on 31st January 2023.

Talking about the book, Jay Shetty says, "This book is not about finding the perfect person or relationship and leaving the rest to chance. I want to help you intentionally build love instead of wishing, wanting, and waiting for it to arrive fully formed. Nobody sits us down and teaches us how to love, so we're often thrown into relationships with nothing but romance movies and pop culture to help us muddle through. I want to help you deal with the challenges and imperfections we encounter on the journey to love. I want you to create a love that grows every day, expanding and evolving rather than achieved and complete. We can't know where and when we'll find love, but we can prepare for it and practice what we've learned when we find it. Love is about learning to love ourselves in order to love others. I hope this book helps you do just that."

About the Book

8 Rules of Love is an intentional and focused guide to developing and deepening relationships. Sharing insights on how to win or lose together, how to define love, and why one doesn't break in a break-up, Jay Shetty shows readers that they can love themselves, their partner, and the world better than they ever thought possible.

As he did with Think Like a Monk, Shetty draws on his time as a monk in the Vedic tradition, as well as his specific coaching practice and modern social science, to bring profound insight to the universal condition of loving and being loved in 8 simple steps. In a world awash in guides to romance, 8 Rules of Loveis a genuinely fresh take.

It doesn't include pickup lines to grab people's attention or give advice on how to change oneself or one's partner. Instead, 8 Rules of Love is about embracing individual preferences and hopes, so readers don't waste time on people who aren't good for them. It's about learning how to display values, and letting go of any anger, greed, ego, self-doubt, and confusion that clouds a person's heart and interferes with their ability to love.

Shetty lays out specific, actionable steps to help readers develop the skills to practice and nurture love. He tackles the entire relationship cycle, from first dates to moving in together to marriage to kids to breaking up and starting over. And he shows how to avoid falling for false promises and unfulfilling partners, helping readers recognize when it's time to let love go.

Use these rules, exercises and guidance to not only live, but love the best life as one seeks to forge strong, nurturing and lasting relationships with those closest - as well as those one has yet to meet.

About the Author



Jay Shetty is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, award-winning storyteller, podcast host, and former monk, dedicated to helping people train their mind for peace and purpose every day. In 2017, Forbes named him to their 30 Under 30 List for his game-changing impact in media. His viral videos have been viewed more than 10 billion times and he is followed by over 50 million people across social media. In 2019, Jay created On Purpose. He's been a keynote speaker around the world, invited to Google, Microsoft, Netflix and American Express, among many others. Over two million people have attended his Online School, and his Genius Coaching community provides weekly programming on health and wellness to thousands of members in over 100 countries.

Visit Jay at https://jayshetty.me/

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints.

Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award.

HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

