HarperCollins is delighted to announce 'What Do You See When You Look in The Mirror?' by Nikita Singh

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): HOW MUCH OF THE PERSON IN THE MIRROR IS TRULY YOU?

A young couple decides to die together when they are old, but when it's time, one of them isn't done living.

A child fosters plants in a month-long challenge.

A woman makes a desperate attempt to rescue her brother from his demons.

A groom-to-be meets a green-eyed fairy the night before the wedding.

A son vows to connect with his father after his mother's death.

In this dazzling collection of short fiction, bestselling author Nikita Singh explores the secret inner lives of her characters as they grapple with love, loss, grief and mental health.



On her forthcoming publication, Nikita Singh says, "What Do You See When You Look in the Mirror? is a giant pivot from my usual work. A book written in isolation, it consists of 15 stories my mind conjured and couldn't let go of. While no one story is like another, in terms of writing style, format and subject matter what ties them together is the common theme of the secret inner lives we all lead. Lives that might surprise those who claim to know us. It excites and terrifies me to put this out in the world, but I also can't wait for you to pick it up and make it your own."

Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins says, "It's so exciting to see Nikita evolve and grow as a writer with every book, and the stories in this collection are a testament to this growth. Each of them is a little gem in itself, with so much empathy and emotional depth that the characters come alive and stay with you long after you've turned the last page."

About the Author:

Nikita Singh is the bestselling author of twelve books, including The Reason Is You, Every Time It Rains and Like a Love Song. She is also the editor of the collections of short stories 25 Strokes of Kindness and The Turning Point.

After working in the book publishing industry in New Delhi for several years, she got her MFA in Creative Writing (Fiction) at The New School in New York. Invested in the fight against climate change, she works as the director of marketing of a solar energy company based in Brooklyn.

Nikita lives in Montreal, and runs a virtual book club called Nikita's Bookshelf. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter (@singh_nikita) or visit nikitasbooks.com to learn more.

