HarperCollins is delighted to present the ultimate guide to healthy skin from one of India's most sought-after skin specialists, Dr Kiran Sethi's Skin Sense

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is thrilled to announce the upcoming publication of a clutter-breaking, one-stop skincare guide for the current times - Dr Kiran Sethi's Skin Sense - which will be out on 7th March 2022.

This book is a myth-busting, fuss-free manual, power-packed with updated and practical advice on how best to care for one's skin with the right routine, products and food.

Hectic urban living poses many challenges to the skin: from pollution and the weather to a fast-paced lifestyle and the accompanying stress. And the biggest effects of these is felt on the largest organ of one's body - the skin. In Skin Sense, expert skin doctor Dr Kiran Sethi gives cutting-edge advice on how to take care of one's skin and fight signs of ageing, providing hacks that make for the perfect skincare routine. From serums and retinols to collagen and vitamin A, Dr Sethi breaks through the clutter and demystifies not only these ingredients but also the products and tools available in the market while also sharing advice for PCOS skin issues. She shares nutrition-based tips and detailed meal plans that ensure one's glow inside-out. For the first time ever, people have the secret to healthy, luminous skin all in one place from the specialist herself.

Skin Sense is the ultimate guide to healthy skin from one of India's most sought-after skin specialists.

Advance Praise for the book -

"Dr. Kiran is a world class skincare guru. I love how she integrates nutrition and wellness into her recommendations. Her approach is truly beauty from inside and out, and that's a game changer. I love this book about her work!" - Dr Amy Shah, double board-certified MD and nutritionist.

"Dr Kiran Sethi is a magician! She knows her craft inside-out and is easily one of the best skin doctors I have ever been to. Always good to know that she's there to help maintain my glow." - Riya Sen, actress.

"Dr Kiran explains beauty and aesthetics in an integrative and easy to approach way that embodies the true sense of beauty from the inside-out ... This book is a winner!" - Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, physician and award-winning nutritionist.

"Dr Kiran Sethi is an accomplished name to reckon with in the Aesthetic Industry. Her natural flair for delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative treatment plans makes her much sought after. It's been a pleasure to associate with her over the years on numerous platforms and I wish her every success." - Dr Malavika Kohli, dermatologist.



"I have seen [Dr Kiran] transform through the years and trust her completely. She is open, kind and deeply knowledgeable.'' - Bani J., actress and fitness model.

"[Dr Kiran's] simple, fuss-free approach to skincare is a breath of fresh air . . . her clinic is the only place I trust to keep my skin clear and healthy." - Nidhi Razdan, journalist and television personality.

About the Author

Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, is a celeb skin, aesthetic and wellness specialist. She has been named best skin expert in India by Elle Magazine, Franchise India and other publications. Dr Sethi has written for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Hindustan Times, Times of India and Mint among others. She has also appeared on various TV shows on NDTV (for 'Band Baaja Bride' and 'Get the Look'), CNBC, India Today and Aaj Tak, to name a few.

