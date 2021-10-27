HarperCollins is proud to present the autobiography of the musical legend Remo Fernandes

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins will publish the autobiography of the musical legend Remo Fernandes, releasing on 30th November, 2021.

'A story of brave dreams and musical passions'

- Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull

'Remo Fernandes is a much-loved Goan institution, and his memoir serves up a fascinating slice of Goa's social history. The book will be a treat for all his fans around the world.'

- Amitav Ghosh

"Why did I think of writing my autobiography at all?

Friends to whom I happened to narrate a story from my life in casual conversation - whether from my school days in Portuguese Goa, my architecture college days in Bombay, my hitch-hiking days in Europe and Africa, or an anecdote from my days as a professional musician - invariably said that I ought to write a book. And that I should write it soon, before I forgot the details.

But I remember past details better than what happened yesterday...

Although I had been writing the odd article and essay since almost forever, and countless song lyrics and poems of course, I never thought I could ever accomplish something as long and structured as a full-length book. But venture forth into it I did, for my own pleasure, and I found the exercise to be amazingly therapeutic -like I taking me to a shrink who was also myself.

Myriad distractions made the writing drag on for years, but the lockdown helped me give it undivided attention until completion.

And what d'you know, what I started off writing for myself is going public after all.

Welcome to my life."

- Remo, on writing his autobiography

Message from Remo Fernandes: https://youtu.be/vHGb7vuG3FA

"For so many of us, one of our most exciting memories has to do with hearing a Remo song for the first time - whether it was 'Jalwa', 'O, Meri Munni', 'Humma Humma' or 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' - and revelling in the rhythm and the melody showcasing one of the most incredible musical talents of our time. Personally, I have been a Remo fan for several decades.



It was thus a complete thrill when I heard that Remo was writing his autobiography, and it's a great privilege and a matter of personal joy to be publishing this book.

And what a book it is! Remo takes the reader along on a journey through his remarkable life, from his childhood in pre-Liberation Goa right down to the present, exploring the many twists and turns, the triumphs and tragedies he has seen. Written in simple, stylized prose that comes from the heart and is shot through with a terrific sense of humour, the book is tremendous fun to read; the many photographs and sketches from Remo's personal collection that are included in the autobiography make it all the more special. In a month's time, when the book reaches readers, many people are going to discover Remo all over again, and I dare say we may find Remo the writer to be just as exciting as our memories of his legendary music are. I can't wait for the book to be published."

- Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India

About the book:

Remo Fernandes is a legend: there's no other word for him really.

When he started out as a relatively unknown artist in the 1970s, Remo would record his first albums in his home studio and distribute them around Goa on his yellow scooter. But soon, he was to become a national craze, with blockbuster hits to his credit in English and Hindi pop, and in film music as well. His stage performances were sensational and brought his incredible musical talent to the fore.

REMO is an extraordinary memoir. It is the story of a rich and full life - filled with professional highs and lows as well as personal triumphs and tragedies. Remo takes the reader along on a rollercoaster ride through his growing-up years, his travels, his musical journey, and his many adventures...

Written with great zest, warmth and humour, and complete with hundreds of photographs and sketches from Remo's personal collection, this is a book that is a thrill and a joy to read.

About the author:

Remo Fernandes was born in Goa and grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. He studied architecture in Bombay, busked and hitch-hiked his way through Europe and North Africa as a young man, and returned to Goa in his mid-twenties, with a resolve to pursue only the things he loved: music, art and writing.

His success with his first home-produced albums led to widespread fame and stardom. His chartbusting film songs and his albums were landmark hits for a generation of listeners. His innovative musical journey continues to this day: he recently composed and recorded a full-fledged opera on Mother Teresa.

Now in his late sixties, Remo divides his time between his ancestral home in Siolim, Goa and Porto in Portugal.

'From the opening chapter of his autobiography, Remo takes us on a journey of kaleidoscopic images from his memories of childhood, growing up in Goa. I can smell the streets, the cooking, the sea and the feni as my own memories return to me through his words. He tells the story of his passions and adventures in music and the arts in an educated but entertaining way. His love of his roots and his strong ties to his homeland give this book authority and charm in abundance, all written in excellent English but with the spicy additions of Portuguese and Indian words and phrases for context.'

-Ian Anderson

