HarperCollins is proud to publish a striking and original new voice in contemporary fiction, Best Intentions by Simran Dhir

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India will publish a striking and original voice in contemporary fiction, Best Intentions by Simran Dhir, releasing on 30th October.

"I wrote Best Intentions as a story that I'd like to read - a story of love and family, set in the backdrop of the politics that have come to characterise today's India. Delhi emerged almost as a character in the novel, familiar and intimate. Since the protagonist, Gayatri, is a historian, I delved into various perspectives on the writing of history, which was fascinating. I'm very grateful to be publishing this book with Diya Kar and the HarperCollins team." -Simran Dhir, Author

" Best Intentions is a novel with heart. It's family drama; it's love; it's new India. Both relevant and real, it will be loved universally. I cannot be more excited to be publishing a new writer. Simran Dhir is one to watch out for." - Diya Kar, Publisher, HarperCollins India

About the book:

"This sharp, acute and accomplished debut novel . . . carries deep insights into human relationships and the social schisms and fault lines that surround us." - NAMITA GOKHALE



Gayatri Mehra is tired of her parents trying to find her a suitable husband. She would rather focus on the history journal she edits and leave the happily-ever-after to Nandini and Amar, her newly married sister and brother-in-law. But when the journal faces pressure to fall in line from the right-wing SSP, headed by a corrupt godman, Gayatri is forced to seek help from Akshay Grewal, Amar's brother and elder son of lawyer-turned-politician Gyan Singh Grewal.

Gayatri finds Akshay arrogant and unprincipled; he thinks she is naive and self-righteous.

Enter Vikram Gera, a self-made banker willing to go to any lengths to break into Delhi's elite circles, even if it means stringing Gayatri along.

As Gayatri and Akshay come together to salvage the situation at the journal, they realize that their siblings' marriage is coming undone.

Politics, ambition and hard truths collide, and familial bonds are tested. But as they navigate this complex world, Akshay and Gayatri learn that while some things can't be fixed, love often finds a way.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

