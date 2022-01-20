HarperCollins presents 'Twelfth Fail: Hara Vahi Jo Lada Nahi' By Anurag Pathak, translated by Gautam Choubey and Lalit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire); HarperCollins India is delighted to release the English translation of the Hindi bestseller 'Twelfth Fail: Hara Vahi Jo Lada Nahi' by Anurag Pathak.

Praise for the Book

'Motivational and lucid! I believe this novel will inspire millions of youth to fulfil their dreams.'--Sachin Tendulkar, cricketer

'A novel that gives hope and strength to face any adversity.'-- Vijay Kumar, former advisor to the Governor, Jammu and Kashmir

'Characters in this novel sometimes remind me of characters in the film 3 Idiots.'--Rajkumar Hirani, filmmaker

'An amazing book that teaches determination, dedication and discipline.'--Sunil Gavaskar, cricket icon

'An inspirational story.'--Rajat Sharma, editor-in-chief and chairman, India TV

'Luck smiles on those who have courage, will power and dedication. This novel is about the wonders their balance can accomplish.'--Ashutosh Rana, actor

'This book is a must read if you have the courage to dream big.'--Ujjwal Nikam, special public prosecutor, India

'A convincing account of human struggle--both financial and psychological.'--Manoj Bajpayee, actor

'This novel makes one believe nothing is impossible.'--Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood filmmaker

'A riveting narrative.'--O.P. Rawat, former Chief Election Commissioner of India

'Read this book to overcome self-doubt.'--Dibang, journalist, ABP news

'Even if the most depressed person goes through this novel, she will feel reinvigorated.'--Anand Kumar, mathematician and founder, Super 30

About the book



How does a village student, living with uncertainty about his next meal or home, who failed his boards, go on to a career in the civil services? With integrity, inventiveness, and a never-say-die spirit.

In IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's case, there was also the promise of love.

Twelfth Fail is his extraordinary story, the gripping narrative of a man who put his heart and soul into making the impossible possible.

About the Author and Translaters

Anurag Pathak

Anurag Pathak is an Indore-based writer. He has previously published a collection of stories titled WhatsApp Par Kranti (Antika, 2016). Born in Gwalior on 5 August 1976, he holds a PhD in Hindi literature.

Gautam Choubey

Gautam Choubey teaches English at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, University of Delhi. His English translation of Pandey Kapil's celebrated historical-fiction Phoolsunghi (Penguin, 2020) is the first ever translation of a Bhojpuri novel. He has also translated Andre Beitelle's Democracy and Its Institutions (OUP) in Hindi.

Lalit Kumar

Lalit Kumar teaches English at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi. His English translation of Harimohan Jha's classic Maithili novel Kanyadan will be published soon by Harper Perennial.

