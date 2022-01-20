HarperCollins Publishers India announces the publication of 'It's Your Baby' by Dr Saroja Balan

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): Author and neonatologist Dr Saroja Balan said, "My own experience of raising a child with no familial support, and only my Nelson Textbook of Paediatrics as company, made me realize that young parents today would greatly benefit from having a ready reckoner. And yet, how was I to pack in all that I had learnt in my 34 years of medical practice? This book was written with as little medical jargon as possible, to help answer the most-asked questions that come my way. The book includes tables, shopping lists, travel advice and red flags. It intends to make parenting easy and joyful, while also telling parents when they need to seek medical advice urgently."

Diya Kar, Consulting Editor, HarperCollins India, said, "When I had a baby, I wanted a book that would tell me what to expect: sleepless nights, latching problems, well-meaning grandmothers and their advice...This is that book. Dr Balan tells it like it is. Her pragmatic yet compassionate approach makes her the best paediatrician there is. And I love her desi recipes."

Becoming a parent can be both terrifying and exciting. One will have a million questions, from how to prepare for the birth to how to feed baby to what to expect in terms of growth and what vaccines the baby needs. It can all be overwhelming. 'Helpful advice' often ends up being confusing, and the internet can be a source of panic.

During her thirty years of practice, paediatrician Dr Saroja Balan has met thousands of parents and found herself answering the same questions. While she firmly believes parenting is mostly learning on the job, she knows a little help goes a long way. Written specifically for Indian parents, 'It's Your Baby' is the best support to accompany one's journey.

It is meant to help one figure out when a child needs to see a doctor and when one can handle things on their own. Covering basics such as sleep, breastfeeding and common ailments, it also includes all one needs to know about screen time, childhood obesity, pollution and parenting styles, helping navigate the first two years of parenthood. Dr Balan's reassuring, no-nonsense approach makes this the essential guide for a safe and healthy child - and a more confident you!

"I started reading the book and just couldn't stop. It is a complete book for today's parents - it has everything they need to know - so they learn from an experienced paediatrician rather than internet blogs! Till date we do not have such a comprehensive book which is written keeping the urban Indian context in mind. Paediatricians beginning their practice will also benefit immensely, as it has all the FAQs of parents answered in a simple way," said Dr Arun Wadhwa, Paediatrician.

"This is a must-read and a must-have for expectant parents, new parents, and for students and practitioners of paediatrics. What shines through cover to cover is Dr Saroja Balan's formidable insight and empathy that have made her the go-to paediatrician, empowering generations of parents," said Raj Kamal Jha, Rain's father.

"Dr Balan's extensive clinical experience, her sound common sense and her candour have come to the rescue of many of us as we grappled with parenthood. With this work, she does what Dr Spock did for post-war America - bring robust advice to your bedside so grandparents far away can have a good night's rest, while also sharing some delicious homemade recipes!" said Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Anika, Ameya and Arjun's father

"Written in a conversational style, It's Your Baby is an invaluable resource for new parents. Dr Saroja Balan held my hand and taught me how to care for my baby when I first became a mother. This book affords the same access to her expert, practical, no-nonsense advice on everyday questions and challenges that parenting throws up, specifically in the Indian context," said Shivani Sibal, Anina and Anisha's mother.



"Dr Balan is the best! In this book, just as she does for her patients in her practice, she reminds us that a healthy baby has happy, confident parents. Dr Balan anticipates and allays the most common concerns that new parents have, giving practical suggestions and steer, based on decades of experience. A must-read!" said Devaki Nambiar, Kleio and Callie's mum.

"Dr Balan's precise diagnosis of every health issue which my children have faced, from childhood to teenage, makes me believe she has a special gift as a doctor. Our children's bond with her has outlasted their childhood, which is rare and precious. This book captures Dr Balan's wealth of experience and her precise narration of simple to complicated childhood ailments. I only wish she had written this book 18 years ago, when I was a freshly minted parent," said Manisha Natarajan, Riva and Siddharth's mother.

"In an age of information excess, Dr Balan cuts through the noise to craft this one-stop guide - simple, filtered and authoritative," said Anjali and Pranab Dhal Samanta, Divena's parents.

"Dr Balan is that rare doctor: the perfect combination of technical brilliance and parent-friendly pragmatism. We have been unbelievably lucky to have her guidance - and now everyone else can too, with this book!" said Sapna Desai, epidemiologist.

"I must compliment Dr Saroja Balan for writing such a readable and information-filled book. The experience of so many years and the wisdom gained through years of treating babies and children is apparent when one reads the book. What to expect during delivery, possible problems in the newborn period, care of the newborn baby, vaccinations, normal growth and development as well as common and not-so-common problems are explained. If a parent has a question, the answer is there in the book. Every question is answered simply and with great clarity. There is a solution to every problem you might face as a new parent. There is no need to take advice from 'Dr Google' any longer!"said Dr Vidya Gupta, paediatric neonatologist.

Dr Saroja Balan is Senior Consultant Neonatologist at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, specialising in neonatal intensive care as well as paediatric outpatient practice. She graduated from Madras Medical College, trained in paediatrics and neonatology in the UK, and is a Fellow at the Royal College of Physicians, Glasgow. Dr Balan consults as a paediatrician at BabyCenter, the go-to online platform for new parents. She has contributed several articles to medical journals and publications.

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award four times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016, 2018 and 2021. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

