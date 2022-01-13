HarperCollins Publishers India announces the release of The Happiness Trail by Ramesh Venkateswaran

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): Author, Ramesh Venkateswaran on publication of his book quoted, "We live in a world that constantly equates with happiness with success. And so, we get on a treadmill to chase success, assuming it will lead to happiness. But we're running after the wrong thing.

The Happiness Trail is a reflection of simple yet important learnings that shows us how to achieve two seemingly complementary goals that we many a time discover to be poles apart."

We live in a fast-paced and highly competitive world. The last few years have seen changes not witnessed in centuries. Have all these developments increased our sense of well-being?

Data seems to suggest otherwise!

The Happiness Trail shows us an attainable, contextual way to achieve two seemingly complementary goals, happiness and success, that we many a time discover to be contradictory.



In this book Ramesh Venkateswaran lays down five easy-to-follow approaches to a happy and successful life, which he calls the five I's: Integrity, Interact, Involve, Imbibe and Impact. Armed with this road map, the ever-elusive happiness seems within reach and success a natural consequence.

Ramesh Venkateswaran has donned many hats over the years. After a successful stint in the corporate world and as a corporate consultant and trainer, he has devoted his time to teaching. He is an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for close to three decades. He has also headed The Lawrence School Lovedale, Nilgiris and SDM Institute for Management Development Development, Mysuru.

Ramesh is a co-founder, chairman and volunteer at Vishwas, Society for Mental Health, Bengaluru, a not-for-profit organization that offers free counselling to people in emotional stress.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

