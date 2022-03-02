HarperCollins Publishers India presents Handle with Care Travels with my Family (To Say Nothing of the Dog)

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): HarperCollins Publishers India is proud to announce the launch of 'Handle with Care Travels with my Family (To Say Nothing of the Dog)' by Shreya Sen-Handley today.

"Shreya's desire for new experiences, and her attention to detail, remind me of Robert Louis Stevenson's travel writings. Never a dull moment!" - Ruskin Bond.

Shreya Sen-Handley's Handle with Care is a blithe and zippy travelogue that chronicles her adventures around the globe. In tow, most of the time, is the 'quirky clan' comprising her British husband, their two children, and their dog.

Here are tales of the world beyond south Kolkata and Sherwood Forest - places they call home. From much-loved Indian locales like Rajasthan and Kerala to bustling international capitals like New York and Paris, from English idylls like Dorset and Haworth to the sleepy pleasures of Corfu - the journeys are described in vivid detail, seasoned with humour, and sprinkled with wise trip-tips. No matter how gruelling the trek, one weathers the storms well, and while you are about it, have tons of fun, food and epiphanies. Mishaps or not, one learns, there is always magic to find.

These are delightful stories that will take one places without having to move an inch.

"In the last two pandemic years, we have all found ourselves under house arrest, our worlds shrunk to the microscopic dimensions of the deadly virus that threatens us! Stories of adventure, discovery, and fun, have saved us in these dark times from losing our joie de vivre, by allowing our minds and hearts to be transported still, to touch other lives and lands when we cannot. And though this book has been brewing for a while, covering as it does the lively journeys of a family, my family, and the many animals, canine, human, and otherwise, associated with it, for well over 40 years, I am pleased that it has come out at precisely this point - when we most need to remember how glorious it is to explore, laugh, love, and hope for better. This, then, is my small contribution to keeping our spirits high: with stories of my oddball family's wide-ranging adventures in this wonderful world of ours."

- Shreya Sen-Handley, author of Handle with Care.



"A book about love - romantic, parental, familial and whatever the word is for the family dog. About love of place, history, literature, poetry and art, all around the world. It celebrates adventure and fun ... Totally wonderful, written lustrously, wittily and kindly, and I recommend it as a fabulous read for everyone, anytime, anywhere."

- Lee Durrell, author, naturalist, and TV presenter

Shreya Sen-Handley is the author of Memoirs of My Body (2017), which won the Best Nonfiction Book of the year at the NWS Writing Awards 2018, and the short-story collection Strange (2019). A Welsh National Opera librettist and the first South Asian woman to write international opera, she has collaborated with WNO on their film series Creating Change in 2020, and a 200-performer multicultural opera Migrations touring Britain in 2022. Her play Quiet was staged in London by Tara Theatre in 2021.

Her short stories and poetry, published, broadcast, and shortlisted for prizes in India, Britain and Australia, also spearheaded a British national campaign against hate crimes in 2020.

Shreya teaches creative writing at various institutions, including the University of Cambridge. She is also a columnist and illustrator. She lives with her husband, two children, and a dog, in Sherwood Forest, England.

