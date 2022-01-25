HarperCollins Publishers India presents Turds of Gold by Jugal Mody

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to present Turds of Gold by Jugal Mody.

Bombay is suffering from a severe gastric epidemic of inexplicable origins.

A young freelance caregiver, Nikunj, discovers that he has the superpower to make anyone poop, and with that poop, cure the person of any stomach ailments.

As Nikunj begins to help people, and make money using his superpower, things start looking up for him. Till he meets Kalpeshbhai, a billionaire paraplegic whose family owns Param Churna, India's best selling Ayurvedic cure for constipation. Kalpeshbhai, who hasn't pooped in over two decades, hires Nikunj to heal him.

Irreverent, audacious, and hilarious, Turds of Gold is a story of greed, blind belief and small miracles.

Jugal Mody says, "I was told by my mother's best friend and the person responsible for my love of books that my work reflected that I had moved too far away from the world of my family. So I decided to put my writing lens on my family history and that's how this book came into being. I wish to surprise people with this hopefully different take on the superhero story."

Praise for the book:



"A WRITER WHO CLEARLY REVELS IN THE CHAOS AND JOY OF LIFE WITH OPEN POSSIBILITIES."

-DAWN

"A NATURAL STORYTELLER."

-THE SUNDAY GUARDIAN

About the Author:

Jugal Mody has worked with storytelling, design and digital media across sectors from journalism to gaming. His first novel, Toke (HarperCollins India, 2012), was about stoners saving the world from zombies. He has also written for Indian actor and star Alia Bhatt's official mobile game, Alia Bhatt: Star Life (Moonfrog Labs, 2016), a narrative adventure set in the Hindi film industry. Jugal was also a consulting editor with the award-winning feminist magazine The Ladies Finger and has collaborated on projects with comedian Aditi Mittal and online comics platform Brainded India.

