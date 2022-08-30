Harvard HPAIR, in partnership with Learn with Leaders, hits the high notes as three hundred students turn up for Summer Leadership Workshop

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): It turned out to be a spectacular series of summer workshops, one of the biggest ever hosted by Learn with Leaders (LwL).

Conducted in partnership with The Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations (Harvard HPAIR), the workshop was a first-of-its-kind gathering for Indian high-school students, an event that allowed them to connect with nearly 40 mentors from Harvard to ideate and brainstorm on some of the pressing issues our times and also gave them crucial insights into higher education at the Ivy League institutions.

Held over four schools locations - three hundred plus students across Delhi-NCR turned up for the workshops. But, it wasn't just the youngsters - the parents too soaked in the atmosphere, interacting with the Harvard mentors as enthusiastically as their daughters and sons had done.

Highlighting the same, Bejoy Suri, Co-founder, Learn with Leaders said, "The summer leadership workshop has concluded on the perfect note and we thank our partner HPAIR for making it from the United States to interact with our students and help them grow. This was one of the biggest networking events by LwL and given the positive response it has received, we're very motivated to host more such events across the country."

The objective of the summer leadership workshop was to provide students with exposure to Ivy League institutions and empower them with core leadership skills. The contingent of over 35 Harvard mentors not only achieved their objective but also filled the students with upcoming hope and excitement. The day-long workshop never seemed to come to a close as students kept on interacting with the mentors and picked their brains on almost every topic and participated in a wide range of activities, working toward solving real-world problems. Students were also taught how to develop practical solutions, with mentors individually helping each of them to create action plans based on creative and critical problem-solving skills.

"We are very pleased with the response to the workshop organised by Learn with Leaders. Students turned out in large numbers and were very passionate about interacting with us and picked our brains on a plethora of topics. We look forward to seeing them at Harvard University in a couple of years and are confident that they will go on to become leaders of tomorrow," said Joaquin Cortacans Sosa, Co-President, Harvard HPAIR.

Organized in four schools across Delhi NCR namely Shiv Nadar School (Noida), Scottish High International School, Tagore International School, and Step by Step, The Summer Leadership workshop this week concluded on a high note. The in-person workshop was attended by 8-12th graders during which participating students were given certificates by Learn with Leaders and Harvard HPAIR. It was almost like a dream come true for students as in addition to learning valuable skills they were able to bond and make friends with IVY league mentors, global thought pioneers, and peers from around the world.



Speaking on the same, Vedica Saxena, Project Director, Tagore International School said, "Workshops like the Harvard HPAIR Summer Leadership Workshop are important for students to gain perspective early on even before graduating from school. They got an opportunity to learn and brainstorm with people from diverse mindsets and region which is a great learning to have without having to physically travel abroad. They exchanged best ideas, put on their thinking hats, developed skills like problem solving, communication, innovation, team management and positive thinking which are the basis for developing/honing students personality toward becoming future leaders."

The future of education is global and Learn with Leaders comes as a pioneer in this space. Bringing revolutionary learning and mentoring opportunities for high school students, they're helping them connect with faculty and high-achieving students from some of the world's leading universities.

Learn with Leaders is defying the confinements of conventional education to create a globally connected ecosystem that fuels high school students' needs for networking and mentorship. The global education initiative builds its foundation on beyond-classroom programs, competitions, workshops, informal discussions, etc., curated by international faculty, Ivy Leaguers, and other elite student-run organizations' mentors.

They offer high schoolers a platform to build ideas, connect with transnational peer groups, develop diverse cultural knowledge, explore leadership proficiencies, and stimulate their change-making abilities. Their collaborations include Harvard Student Agencies (HSA), the Center for Sustainable Development & Global Competitiveness (CSDGC) at Stanford University, Harvard Graduate Women in Science & Engineering (HGWISE), and MIT Solv(ED), UCLA Extensions, Faculty at NYU, and several others.

With a vision to inspire the next generation to emerge as future changemakers, innovators, and problem-solvers, Learn with Leaders is teaching students to use creativity and lateral thinking skills in exploring solutions to real-world problems and UN SDGs. From CAS projects, Model UNs, and research undertakings to entrepreneurial dreams and debating skills, LwL is a hub for narratives that lack space in school curricula.

For middle and high school students, the potential to learn is limitless, and Learn with Leaders is helping them dream the impossible.

The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) is a 30-year-old non-profit organization founded to create a forum of exchange for young professionals and world leaders to discuss and learn about the most important economic, political, and social issues facing the globe. The mission is to connect today's top leaders with tomorrow's future leaders in a dynamic forum of exchange.

Since 1991, HPAIR has organized 43 conferences in 15 different host countries, touching the lives of more than 10,000 students and young professionals. HPAIR hosts two student-led conferences a year - one on Harvard's campus and one in the Asia-Pacific.

