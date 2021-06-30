Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. launches Paneer under "Arokya" Brand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), India's leading private sector dairy company, has introduced 'Arokya' Paneer, a delectable new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio.

'Arokya' Paneer is made using fresh milk sourced directly from farmers and natural lemon. The product will suit consumers who prefer superior quality products that are made in a world-class hygienic environment.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has always taken pride in pioneering healthy dairy products. 'Arokya' Paneer will meet the growing preference among consumers for natural and fresh Paneer made by traditional process using lemon. Arokya Paneer will be a unique offering as it uses lemon juice to curdle milk the traditional way which ensures the texture of Paneer remains soft that makes it suitable for preparing various dishes.

According to RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., "Arokya" brand is synonymous with high quality milk and curd and is preferred brand among lakhs of consumers. Arokya Paneer is an important brand extension in our dairy product segment."



Arokya Paneer will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Pondicherry. The product is available in 200 gram pack and is priced at Rs. 100/-.

With natural ingredients and hygienic packaging of Arokya Paneer, consumers can experience tasty, healthy, and nutritious Paneer recipes at the comfort of their home.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

www.hap.in

