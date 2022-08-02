Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 Grand Finale concluded in U.A.E.

Ras al-Khaimah [UAE], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the grand finale of one of the most respected and celebrated International beauty pageant for married women, the winners were crowned and facilitated at a gala event at Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah. Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is one of the longest-running pageant and is the pioneer in the category of Indian married women of substance worldwide.

In an embellished evening of honour, the top five beautiful and amazing ladies were declared as elemental queens signifying water, fire, air, space, and earth. Out of the five, Ruchika Malhotra was announced as the winner of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022. Furthermore, the zonal winners, first runner-ups and second runner-ups, were declared from each Zone. There were 63 handpicked and meticulously selected subtitles that were given to the most deserving contestants. The subtitles were handed over with a beautiful crown and a sash.

The top 5 element winners are:

Ruchika Malhotra - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Winner 2022 (Water Element)

Welna O Connor - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Fire Element)

Soumi Chowdhury - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Earth Element)

Pauravi Nagare - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Space Element)

Swathi Pala - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2022 (Air Element)



Anuja Nandi was announced as the woman of the substance title holder. The Zone wise winners are:



South Zone

Swathi Pala - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone Winner 2022

Thejaswini Kodavur - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Shobha Indrakumar - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide South Zone (2nd runner up) 2022



West Zone

Pauravi Nagare - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone Winner 2022

Manasi Vartak Koul - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Shubhani S. Panbude - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide West Zone (2nd runner up) 2022



East Zone

Soumi Chowdhury - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone Winner 2022

Ananya Roy - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Satabdi Chakraborty- Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide East Zone (2nd runner up) 2022



North Zone



Ruchika Malhotra - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone Winner 2022

Manisha Sharma - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone (1st runner up)

Komal Nirula - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide North Zone (2nd runner up)



International Zone

Welna O Connor - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone Winner 2022

Reshma Vipin Nambiar - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone (1st runner up) 2022

Neethu Anoop - Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide International Zone (2nd runner up) 2022



The 112 contestants arrived in RAK for the event on July 25 and the grand finale was concluded in a stunning event full of glamour, glitz and grandeur at Hilton Garden Inn on July 30th night. The contestants were groomed by celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Sylvie Rodgers, styled by Seitu Kumar, choreographed by Liza Verma and were shot by ace celebrity photographer Rony Kaula at different locations of Hilton Beach Resort and other tourist attractions in the emirate.



Bharat Bhramar, Chairman Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide said, "We are thrilled to have returned to Ras Al Khaimah for the grand finale of season 11. Idea is to build strong relations and promote the tourism and vibrant culture exchange between India and the United Arab Emirates."



The jury panel included Bharat Bhramar, CEO Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, Sylvie Rodgers, celebrity hairstylist, Rony Kaula, Celebrity Photographer, Amisha Sethi, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Winner 2021, Preeti Gautam, Space Element Winner 2021 and Manjari Gupta, Earth Element Winner 2021.



The partners and sponsors included TV partner Zee TV, location partner Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah, leading smartwatch brand Gizmore, fashion and style partner Nirmika.



The contestants came from 21 countries. This hugely popular platform has seen over 15000 applications for season 11. An initiative of Shri Sai Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. started in 2011 with the novel idea that every woman who desired to become a beauty queen could pursue it even post marriage. A married woman should have an equal chance at showcasing her talent and proving her wit and intellect on a global platform. The event is based on the vision and mission of giving a transformational platform to Indian married women based in India and abroad on the basis of their talent.



Concluded Bharat Bhramar, "This aspiring platform has given life-changing opportunities to thousands of women worldwide. We are proud of our winners as well as every participant who pours her heart and soul in transforming themselves. Many of them are successfully working in different sectors like modelling, influencers, films, advertisements, events, politics, web series, Bollywood, etc."

Registrations for Season 12 are now open!!! Register on www.mrsindiaworldwide.com.

Below are the details of 62 subtitle winners:









