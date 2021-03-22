Have a talent to break things? Fevikwik celebrates you in this campaign!

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Fevikwik launched a quirky campaign called 'Fevikwik Stars' on the 18th of March as a way of recognizing the people who have a tendency to break things accidentally. Through this campaign, the beloved instant adhesive brand curated a celebration for these people.

While being clumsy is looked down upon, the eccentric yet humorous films of the campaign showcase a fresh take on the act of breaking things. The films display an act of breaking an item followed by a moment of pride and encouragement to promote the central idea of the brand that 'Koi Todta Hai, Tabhi Toh Koi Jodta Hai!'

The contest allows people to exhibit the best story of their clumsy acts while also nominating their friends and family for the same. Various hilarious stories are already being shared in the early days of this campaign and it would be certainly interesting to see what all interesting experiences do people share of their clumsiness. The last day to submit the entry is April 20th and the winners will be awarded the title of 'Fevikwik Stars' with the top 3 lucky winners getting an iPhone 12 Mini and the 10 runner-ups winning Amazon Gift vouchers worth INR 5000 each.



Schbang, established in 2015, is a Creative and Technology Transformation company with offices across Mumbai, Bangalore and now Delhi-NCR. With a team strength of 500+ members, it delivers growth-driven end-to-end solutions across creative development, strategic advisory, film production, web, design, content, data science, and media planning and buying verticals.

It has been featured as LinkedIn Top 100 start-ups, Financial Times 'High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2020, Economic Times 'India's Growth Champions' 2019 among others. In the last few years, the young Schbangers have done some exciting and award-winning digital work for brands like Jio, Fevicol, Garnier, Good Knight, Nature's Basket, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Finolex Pipes, Crompton, Fevikwik, RAW Pressery, Philips, Kaya Clinic, London Dairy, Mattel, Xiaomi India, cure.fit and many more brands.

With the client's success being integral to every operation, Schbang aims at becoming the global name in the Indian agency space.

