Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021.

Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister for Cooperation, presented the award to Nitin Singh (Head, CSR) and Sanjay Gupta (Company Secretary) Havells India. The awards acknowledge Havells' efforts and commitment towards social responsibility, environmental protection, employee and customer commitment.

ICSI CSR Excellence Awards instituted in the year 2016 are presented to organisations who have promoted the spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility amongst Indian corporates by acknowledging their unique and extraordinary contribution in fuelling inclusive growth and implementation of innovative practices in CSR. The awards are conferred under Large, Medium & Emerging category.



The awardees across all segments are selected through a rigorous comprehensive evaluation process guided by eminent Jury comprising of distinguished experts from varied walks of life and usually chaired by a former Chief Justice of India.

Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from the hands of Hon'ble Home Minister. Achieving ICSI CSR Excellence Award highlights our contribution towards socially responsible activities. While at Havells CSR is carried out with the sole philosophy of giving it back to the society, it always is a special feeling when this gets recognised by prestigious bodies. Our commitment towards responsible corporate behaviour drives us to new innovations and we aim to continue improving our social responsibilities to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others by aligning our initiatives to achieve goals of sustainability."

Havells believes in touching many aspects of human life. Social and environmental responsibility has always been at the forefront of Havells' operating philosophy and as a result the company consistently contributes to socially responsible activities. Havells CSR efforts revolves around eight strong pillars of Health & Nutrition, Education, Skill Development, Sanitation, Healthcare, Environment, Heritage Conservation, and other Humanitarian Causes.

These pillars not only move hand in hand with the ones envisioned by the government but are also a part of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

