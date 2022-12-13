Havells launches unconventionally beautiful range of storage water heaters- Otto and Orizzonte

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company today announced the launch of its 'Unconventionally Beautiful' range of Otto and Orizzonte. Keeping in mind the aesthetics of a modern-day bathroom, the water heater range brings a blend of elegant design, advanced technology, convenience, and safety.



"Otto" water heater comes in a unique circular design, a temperature setting knob for personalized heating and a colour-changing LED indicator that changes colour from blue to amber as the water heats to the desired temperature. On the other hand, the "Orizzonte" model comes in AC type digital space-saving model, designed to be a perfect fit even if ceiling height is low. Orizzonte also features a digital temperature display, energy-saving mode, a feather touch control panel, and a wireless remote controller. It also has a timer mode which enables users to set a duration for heating.



Havells is a leading brand in Water Heating solutions, making technically superior water heaters in their own State-of-the-art Manufacturing plant at Neemrana, which has a capacity to make 7 lacs water heaters. In order to match its ever-increasing demand, the company has recently augmented its capacity to make 14 lacs water heaters in a year. Keeping consumer safety as paramount, Havells since its inception, has been coming with a Shock Safe Plug and Genuine Flexible Pipes which have been the industry first along with Free Standard Installation.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Avneet Singh Gambhir, Joint Vice President Havells India, "With our constant progression and focus on driving innovation, we have witnessed tremendous growth in the water heater category and launched many 'industry firsts' offerings for our discerning customers. We have doubled our manufacturing capacity within a span of 7 years which is a testimony of customers' trust and reliability in the brand. With the launch of our new range, we further aim to solidify our market position and offer consumers a premium experience like never before."





To augment the launch of its new range of Water Haters, Havells has released a new campaign titled 'What-a-Heater' to build awareness of its 'Unconventionally Beautiful' range of premium water heaters. The campaign shows how members of a household are all mesmerised by a beautiful, futuristic, and simply out-of-the-world product. Their mesmerised stupor is rudely shattered when their daughter enters to take a bath. The film ends reveal Havells exquisite and designer range of Water Heaters. The campaign is on air on major GEC, movie, News, and regional channels across HSM, West Bengal, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka AP, and Telangana. Besides TV, Campaign will also run-on digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Speaking on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP - Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd, "Keeping in mind the aesthetics of a modern-day bathroom, Havells range of water heaters have been designed to offer our consumers a premium experience with thoughtful design along with advanced technology, convenience, and safety. The latest campaign is an extension of this and creatively captures the brand's commitment to provide consumers the best of design and technology."



The Otto model comes in three variants of 10 litres, 15 litres and 25 litres whereas the Orizzonte model comes in two variants of 15 litres and 25 litres. Both the product comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner container, a 4-year warranty on the heating element & 2-year comprehensive warranty and are available across Havells outlets in India. This range is also available at leading Electronics Showrooms & E-Commerce platforms. Otto and Orizzonte are manufactured at Havells ultra-modern, integrated industry 4.0 compliant manufacturing plant in Neemrana.



Access the campaign video here.

