Havells marks its entry into the premium appliance segment, launches Silencio - a low noise mixer grinder

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company today announced its entry into the premium appliance segment with the launch of its low-noise mixer grinder called Silencio.

Designed to disrupt the mixer-grinder segment in India, this premium offering from Havells promises to cut edge-features along with a superior mixing and grinding experience without losing essential nutrients. Silencio Mixer Grinder will be available across all retail and direct channels for Havells India, at an introductory price of Rs 14,999.

The HVDC motor in Silencio allows low noise operation in the mixer grinder. In addition to that, Silencio comes with an array of technologically advanced specifications including a completely hands-free operation owing to the lid lock system, digital display, service alerts and 3 pre-set modes. The mixer grinder also comes equipped with advanced safety features such as dual interlocking, three-way motor protection and auto shut off.

Havells has also applied for 6 patents for the new technology introduced in the Silencio Mixer Grinder such as screwless jars, double-layer insulated jars, digital display with pre-set menu, hands-free operation with a lid lock mechanism, air channelization and air exhaust.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "Backed by extensive research and understanding of the Indian Market, today we are introducing Havells Silencio-a low-noise mixer grinder to cater to the emerging needs of a modern kitchen. This marks Havells' entry into the premium electrical consumer durable market which poses an immense opportunity in India.



Backed with our Make in India vision, we are going to produce Silencio in the country enabling us to bring better quality and relevant customisations to our customers. Featuring a combination of innovation and modernisation, Silencio is developed entirely at Havells' in the house design centre and R&D facility. The technologically advanced product will offer a superior experience to the customers across the country while adding to the style and aesthetics of the kitchen."

He further added "Today, mixer grinders contribute to 89 per cent of the total food preparation market and Havells being one of the leading players in this segment aims to address the consumer requirements for convenient and healthy meal preparation. We are confident that Silencio will enjoy similar success in our target markets as we have witnessed with the previous products."

Silencio mixer grinder features a seamless knob and double-layered cool touch jars with ergonomically designed handles. The premium product is equipped with 3 pre-set modes to help users set the precise amount of time and speed of the motor for grinding, mixing or blending of ingredients with a touch of a button.

The speed control modes ensure all ingredients are blended to perfection to savour the authentic flavours of the food. Additionally, the designed flow breakers also ensure better circulation of ingredients and chunk-free grinding. To provide maximum comfort and safety to users, Silencio comes with a digital display and touch panel along with three-way motor protection with a warning indicator.

Silencio Mixer Grinder comes with five years motor warranty and 2 years product warranty.

