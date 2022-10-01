Hazoorilal Legacy launches its latest jewelry campaign for 2022-23 featuring their brand ambassador Tara Sutaria

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fine jewelry maison Hazoorilal Legacy announces the launch of its Brand Campaign 2022-23 featuring the fabulous Tara Sutaria as their Brand Ambassador. The Brand first engaged the very talented Sutaria in the year 2019 and has continued to strengthen its relationship with the actor as highlighted in the tastefully shot flagship campaign, An Odyssey of Dreams.

Here is the youtube link for your kind reference: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOEgWr2MMOA

At the forefront of the fine jewelry segment for 70 years Hazoorilal Legacy is widely acclaimed for its fine jewelry design aesthetics, presenting bespoke jewellery with superior craftsmanship to its domestic and international clientele. Commenting on the association, Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, "We're delighted to continue our brand story with Tara as she epitomises the brand values and its design language magnificently. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewelry and Tara has showcased the essence of it with honesty and intense conviction in the Brand Campaign marking our 70th year as pioneers of jewelry design in India."

The campaign was specially conceptualized keeping in mind the rich legacy of the Brand and its eternal and enduring designs, the baton of which passes on from one generation to the other. The classic diamonds and heirloom bridal jewelry are presented through stunning visuals where Tara can be seen traversing through the spectrum of her imagination, shot in five uniquely designed abstract zones representing a parallel universe and accompanied by a rich narration.

Talking about the Brand's journey and the campaign, Rohan Narang, Managing Director, Hazoorilal Legacy says, "Completing 70 years is a remarkable feat signifying the fortitude and the best practices we've followed as a Brand. Naturally the campaign had to pay homage to our Legacy and Tara delightfully lends the gravitas and grandeur to the Brand's histrionic moment in time as you'll see in the next few days."

Brand Ambassador Tara Sutaria said, "I am delighted to continue my association with the iconic brand Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewelry industry, today Hazoorilal Legacy's timeless, yet sophisticated relevant pieces, are a must have. Each piece in the Legacy Collection is a masterpiece, ready to be revealed through this stunning campaign."

You can now shop the bridal fine jewellery at the flagship store in South Extension II, Ring Road, New Delhi & Gold Souk, Gurugram. The Brand also offers an exclusive online luxury boutique shop.hazoorilallegacy.com

Hazoorilal Legacy is a manifestation of the vision of Hazoorilal Narang, a doyen of jewelry design and manufacturing in India. Having established the business 70 years ago, he opened his first store, "Hazoorilal and Sons" in 1952, in the quaint Dariba colony of the Chandni Chowk area in Old Delhi and soon came to be recognized as an established jeweller in the Delhi circuit. A true visionary, he shifted the business to Defence Colony in 1972, further moving into South Delhi in the year 1986. Now in its third generation, Ramesh and Rohan Narang continue their legacy & nurture his vision at the Hazoorilal Legacy stores in South Extension II, New Delhi and Gold Souk in Gurugram and also via an exclusive, online boutique delivering fine jewelry, pan India. The brand has an ever-expanding international presence through fine jewelry exhibitions and continues to grow and further cement its position as a leading, respected jeweller worldwide.

