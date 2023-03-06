HBLF Show 2023: Witness Record-Breaking Volume of Visitors and Exclusive Products Launches

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): HBLF Show marked history as being the first-ever hardware exhibition in Bangalore that covered all the southern states of India.

Standing as the most prestigious event in the industry, this year's event made the record of having more than 15 participating companies from Aligarh, an incredible volume of visitors from every southern city and other different pan states of India, over 250 global brands, and over 5,000 exclusive new product launches; the show covered a total exhibition area of 35,000 square meters.

This grand 9th edition of the HBLF Show, the premier B2B exhibition for the architectural and interior products industry, was held from March 3rd to 5th, 2023, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC).

The highlight of this year's HBLF Show was the launch of HBLF INDIA, a B2B online marketplace for the architectural and interior products industry. The platform uses an inquiry-based model to connect verified buyers and authentic industry uppliers. Besides business & technology, it's about networking and collaboration-HBLF Show 2023 celebrated B2B community & connection.



The event was a significant global success and was attended by worldwide professionals from various business categories, including architects, interior designers, traders, distributors, resellers, manufacturers, importers, OEM companies, builders, and more.

"We are thrilled with the response at this year's HBLF Show," Hasmukh Desai (Founder) & Kevin Desai (Managing Director).

With the success of this year's event, the HBLF Show is poised to continue its growth and success with its upcoming 10th edition in Gandhinagar, bringing together professionals from all over the world to showcase the latest trends, products, and innovations in the architectural and interior products industry.

For more information about the HBLF Show, Visit the official website at www.hblfshow.com.

