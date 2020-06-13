HCIL to voluntarily replace fuel pump in 65,651 units of 2018 manufactured Honda models

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday announced that it would voluntarily replace the fuel pump in 65,651 units of its 2018 manufactured select Honda models.

In a release, HCIL said that the replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from June 20 and the owners will be contacted individually.

According to HCIL, the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 characters alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's website, HCIL said. (ANI)

