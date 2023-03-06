HCL Cyclothon receives an overwhelming response; Extends registration till 07 March

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HCL Cyclothon, one of the most anticipated cycling events has received an overwhelming response from cycling enthusiasts across the country, during its registration phase. Given the multiple requests from cyclists, HCL has decided to extend the last date of registration till 7th March 2023, 11:59 pm. To register, please visit https://hclcyclothon.com/. The cycling event, which is set to take place on 19 March 2023 aims to create professional cyclists to showcase their talent, inspire and motivate a new generation of cyclists to take up this sport in India. The total prize purse of this initiative is Rs. 32 lakhs which is the highest in India for any cycling race. It is being held under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India and in support from UP Sports Ministry.



Around 1156 participants from across age groups have registered with a majority coming from Delhi NCR. 58% of the registered participants are between the age of 18 to 35 and 42% are 35 and above.



The cyclists will follow a 14km route, starting from the road next to the DLF Mall of India till UFLEX, Sector 61, Noida through the elevated road. The riders will then be required to come back to conclude their race at the road outside The Great India Place, Noida. There will be multiple loops for 55km road race and MTB ride.



HCL Cyclothon will include professional cyclists as well as amateurs across age groups and categories including:



All registered participants can get their bibs and kits during the Bib Expo organised prior to the event on 17th and 18th March. The expo will be held from 10am to 6pm at HCL Corporate Office, Near Sector 16 Metro Station, Sector 3, Noida and Bicycle Adda, Sector 62, Gurugram.

HCL Cyclothon promises to be an exciting and thrilling experience for all participants, with a host of activities planned throughout the event. In addition to the races, there will be entertainment and refreshments for participants.





Schedule for 19th March is as follows:



- 5:00 am: Participants' entry

- 5:30 am: Flag-off for the Professionals (CFI-certified cyclists)- 55 km

- 6:30 am: Amateur Road Race Flag Off (55km)

- 8:00 am: MTB Race Flag Off (27km)

- 8:35 am: Green Ride Flag-off (14km)

- 8:45 am: Prize Distribution



HCL organized seven promo rides in the months of January and February 2023 that attracted over 700 cyclists form Delhi NCR.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

