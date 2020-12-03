HCL's Roshni Nadar Malhotra tops Kotak Wealth-Hurun's list of 'Leading Wealthy Women'

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar Malhotra was declared the wealthiest businesswoman in India followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and USV's Leena Gandhi Tewari by the 'Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women' - a compilation of the wealthiest women in India on Thursday.

"One of the defining developments over the last couple of decades is the giant strides that women have taken as wealth creators. The Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report reveals an interesting and inspiring trend of more and more trailblazing women leading the way and scripting success stories across a wide variety of industries and encompassing cities and towns pan India. For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal," Oisharya Das, CEO - Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

The 2020 edition of the report, which is based on the net worth of women as of September 30, 2020, focuses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. The report is a data-driven attempt to understand wealth creation among Indian women and celebrate the success of the top 100 entrepreneurs, professionals and businesswomen in India.



"The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore. Eight US billionaires are on the list, while 38 have wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above," the report stated. The source of wealth includes both inherited and self-made wealth.

"The women on the Kotak Wealth Hurun -- Leading Wealthy Women 2020 list are the most successful women leaders in India. Their stories deserve to be shared and studied. What is it that makes them successful? How did they do it? I hope this list can inspire more women to become entrepreneurs, run businesses or lead companies," Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said.

Hurun Report is a leading luxury publishing and events group established in London in 1998 with a strong presence in China and India. It is widely recognised world-over for its comprehensive evaluation of the wealthiest individuals across the globe. Hurun Report is the largest compiler of the rich list globally, as per an official statement.

Interesting highlights from the report include: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon is the wealthiest self-made woman on the list, six women entrepreneurs from the start-up ecosystem feature on the list, of which two have built their companies into Unicorns - Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju's (Think & Learn), 15 per cent of the women on the list hail from non-metros and there are eight Padma Awardees on the list.

Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo; Anjana Reddy, Universal Sportsbiz and Vidhi Shanghvi, Sun Pharma are the youngest women on the list. (ANI)

