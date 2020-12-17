HCP Wellness Expanding Its Manufacturing of Oral Care and Skin Care Cosmetics Plants to Ahmedabad to Meet Market Demand

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Just a few decades ago, when Indians thought of beauty and skincare products, the very first thing that came to mind were foreign brand. But today, the story is different. A company that put India on the map for high-quality, natural cosmetics, oral care and skincare products, HCP Wellness is one of the most well-regarded manufacturers in their domain.

HCP Wellness' Speedy Takeover of the Beauty and Wellness Industry

Back in 2006, HCP Wellness started journey with herbal noni juice, along with a now-famous Ayurveda skincare range. These products started getting a lot of consumer attention for their high product quality and aesthetic packaging. Steadily, this wildfire of praise brought many private label and contract manufacturing inquiries to them, especially for their skincare and herbal cosmetics range, produced using the supreme infrastructure.

Together, HCP Wellness has also expanded their range with high-quality oral care, hair care, body care, beauty, and skincare gaining the same overwhelming appreciation from their client and consumer-base. These products now also include soaps, toothpaste, shampoo, cream, body lotion, serums, essential oils, and baby care products. To make the range even more comprehensive, they have further added Ayurvedic supplements, as well as capsules and oral syrups.



Over the past few years, HCP Wellness has managed to create an astonishing client portfolio from start-up to multi-nationals, by aiding them with ideation, R&D support, execution, as well as, the final shelf product. Well-equipped with advanced infrastructure to cater seamlessly all private as well as third party contract manufacturing demands, HCP Wellness has raised the overall expectation bar in the industry.

HCP: A Popular Choice among Many Brands

Due to this overwhelming appreciation in the industry, HCP planned to expand its manufacturing infrastructure in 60,000 sq. ft to support higher production demand, by taking every possible contingency in considering. HCP has designed this manufacturing place with advanced technology, complete with high-tech R&D laboratory and machinery. HCP has also acquired all required certification including GMP, WHO GMP, ISO 9001:2015, and USFDA, making them a popular choice among private labels, not only in India but overseas as well!

With the expansion of manufacturing units in Ahmedabad, HCP Wellness will able to cater more products and services to its passionate brand's partners through their new unit expectedly from April 2021.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

