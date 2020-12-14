HDFC Bank appoints Sanmoy Chakrabarti as new CRO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Monday approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for three years.



He will replace Jimmy Tata who will take on the new role of Chief Credit Officer.

Chakrabarti completed his Master's degree from the Indian Statistical Institute and has been with the bank for the last decade in the risk management department.

Previously, he was in charge of market risk, treasury mid-office, operational risk management and Basel credit risk functions. (ANI)

