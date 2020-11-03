HDFC Bank is numero uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HDFC Bank Ltd has been voted 'Most Outstanding Company - Financial Sector' in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney. Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts voted across 12 markets in Asia.

More than 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies. Asiamoney asks participants in the poll to consider the company's overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

Click here to watch a video by Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO, HDFC Bank: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEcEBEzerf8&feature=youtu.be

Known as Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll, it aims to identify and recognise listed companies in 2 categories: by country and by sector. HDFC Bank has bagged this honour for the 2nd consecutive year.

The 12 markets covered were China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)