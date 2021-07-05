HDFC Bank reports 14 pc credit growth in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Monday reported 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its loan book during the first quarter of current financial year (Q1 FY22) despite second wave of coronavirus pandemic.



The advances grew 1.3 per cent on sequential basis. Total loan book stood at Rs 11.47 lakh crore as on June 30, said the private sector lender.

The bank's deposits grew by over 13 per cent year-on-year and 0.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 13.4 lakh crore in Q1. Its current and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 45 per cent as compared to 46 per cent in the previous quarter.

In Q1 FY22, the bank purchased loans worth Rs 5,489 crore through direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). (ANI)

